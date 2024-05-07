Microsoft shuts down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks The studio closures come as part of major cuts at Bethesda Softworks.

Microsoft has informed employees of Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks that both studios are being closed. The decision comes as part of major cuts at publisher Bethesda.

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty announced the studio closures in an internal email obtained by IGN.

Today I’m sharing changes we are making to our Bethesda and ZeniMax teams. These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades.

To double down on these franchises and invest to build new ones requires us to look across the business to identify the opportunities that are best positioned for success. This reprioritization of titles and resources means a few teams will be realigned to others and that some of our colleagues will be leaving us.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Booty goes on to explain that some Arkane Austin developers will join other teams (the rest will be laid off). The publisher will also cease all development on Redfall. As for Tango Gameworks, there is no mention of developers being brought over to other teams. The closures will also affect Alpha Dog Games, the studio behind Mighty Doom, the mobile adaptation of id Software’s iconic first-person shooter. The game will be sunsetted on August 7, 2024. Lastly, the Roundhouse Games team will be integrated into Zenimax Online Studios.

This comes just months after Microsoft confirmed it would be laying off roughly 1,900 people across its gaming division. We’ll be sure to update this article if and when more information becomes available.