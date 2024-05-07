New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft shuts down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks

The studio closures come as part of major cuts at Bethesda Softworks.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
43

Microsoft has informed employees of Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks that both studios are being closed. The decision comes as part of major cuts at publisher Bethesda.

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty announced the studio closures in an internal email obtained by IGN.

Booty goes on to explain that some Arkane Austin developers will join other teams (the rest will be laid off). The publisher will also cease all development on Redfall. As for Tango Gameworks, there is no mention of developers being brought over to other teams. The closures will also affect Alpha Dog Games, the studio behind Mighty Doom, the mobile adaptation of id Software’s iconic first-person shooter. The game will be sunsetted on August 7, 2024. Lastly, the Roundhouse Games team will be integrated into Zenimax Online Studios.

This comes just months after Microsoft confirmed it would be laying off roughly 1,900 people across its gaming division. We’ll be sure to update this article if and when more information becomes available.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    May 7, 2024 7:02 AM

    ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      May 7, 2024 6:30 AM

      Xbox is shutting down Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and two other studios. Story hitting Bloomberg shortly

      https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1787835350745842153

      shirif legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 6:34 AM

        Microsoft closes Arkane Austin
        https://www.ign.com/articles/microsoft-closes-redfall-developer-arkane-austin-hifi-rush-developer-tango-gameworks-and-more-in-devastating-cuts-at-bethesda

      errational legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 6:37 AM

        But Microsoft was supposed to be the good guys now...

      quadeh legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 6:37 AM

        JFC. I know Redfall wasn't the best release in the world but Arkane Austin has done incredible work, and Tango Gameworks has put out several amazing games (Hi-Fi Rush was incredible!)

        I don't know if this wouldn't have happened had MS not acquired Bethesda, but my instinct is to say fuck MS very much.

        ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 6:52 AM

          John from DF says they were forced to make a GaaS game (Redfall) if true this sucks even more

          quadeh legacy 10 years
            May 7, 2024 6:56 AM

            Yeah fuck MS if true >:(

            evildanish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              May 7, 2024 7:11 AM

              Redfall was fucked long before Microsoft entered the picture. That one is entirely on Bethesda and Zenimax.

              jet-poop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                May 7, 2024 7:44 AM

                The story was that Zenimax was interested in being acquired and GaaS was buzzy, so they leaned on their studios to make live service titles. Hence Redfall, Youngblood, Fallout 76. All of which bombed (although Fallout 76 seems to have found its feet to some extent.

          Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            May 7, 2024 7:01 AM

            If Sony can Sony, you bet Microsoft can Sony.

          whippedcracker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            May 7, 2024 7:10 AM

            Not entirely true- and, it had nothing at all to do with Microsoft.
            There was a push away from single player linear one-shot games. How each studio handled that was different.

      redshak legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 6:44 AM

        Redfall and Ghostwire Tokyo were pretty big duds if not outright bombs. It seems game studios can't even make 1 miss without getting folded

        Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 6:53 AM

          So when does Bethesda proper get closed after Starfield?

          redshak legacy 10 years
            May 7, 2024 6:56 AM

            Starfield was the number one selling game the month it came out iirc. It's impossible to find real numbers but it seems like it sold well

          dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            May 7, 2024 6:58 AM

            Thanks to Milleh TES6 will be a financial success no matter how bad it is.

      PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        May 7, 2024 6:45 AM

        Remember all those threads with people over-the-moon hyped for Microsoft to purchase studios and shower them with riches and goodwill, and foster in a new utopian era of high-budget, high quality games, under MS's loving wings?

        Yeah...

        zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 7:02 AM

          but but but Sony paid studios for times exclusives! how else could MS compete!?

      Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 6:47 AM

        Wow that sucks, Arkane was done fucking dirty.

      Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        May 7, 2024 6:47 AM

        Fuck. Salute to those that just lost their jobs. The state of this industry is disgusting.

      node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        May 7, 2024 6:54 AM

        Prey is an all time masterpiece.

        Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 7:02 AM

          Prey is from Arkane in France, they are safe

          Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            May 7, 2024 7:02 AM

            Crap. My bad, that was Austin

          node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            May 7, 2024 7:22 AM

            I hope their Blade game does well, zero guarantees though, especially if they can't line up release with the movie that's been n development hell for a while.

            After that, surely, SURELY they take a stab at the safe bet that is Dishonored 3, if they are't already with another team.

            ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              May 7, 2024 7:32 AM

              I really enjoyed Deathloop for what it was.

              node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                May 7, 2024 7:40 AM

                Oh I adored it, it was so far up my street it's not even funny. Did all the achievements (which was WAY more doable and fun with the loop mechanic) and maxed out my Julianna in multiplayer.

          ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            May 7, 2024 7:29 AM

            Prey was Austin.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arkane_Studios
            Smith moved to France to lead the Lyon studio in the sequel Dishonored 2 which was released in November 2016,[16] while Colantonio stayed at the Austin studio to lead the development of Prey, a spiritual sequel of both System Shock and Arx Fatalis, that was released in 2017. Prey shared its name only with the intellectual property that ZeniMax had acquired from Human Head Studios and their 2005 Prey and cancelled Prey 2 games.

            ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              May 7, 2024 7:30 AM

              Also:

              In May 2023, Arkane Austin released the co-op first-person shooter title Redfall.[27] Approximately 70% of the Austin team who had worked on Prey would be gone by the time Redfall's development was complete.[28]

              Sounds like the team that made Prey is long gone.

              FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                May 7, 2024 7:43 AM

                And sounds like Redfall did that. What a stinker of a game no one asked for. I feel bad for all that had to work on it instead of what they were excellent at.

                Prey was so good!

            jet-poop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              May 7, 2024 7:50 AM

              The common dominator between the best Arkane games seems to have been Colantonio. Who is apparently making a new first person game and his studio has an office in Austin. Might be a good landing place for Arkane people, although I heard many of them left during the development of Redfall.

          node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            May 7, 2024 7:50 AM

            https://x.com/DBakaba/status/1787839169588265251

        FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          May 7, 2024 8:34 AM

          It was really good. Loved the gameplay, and the way you could approach any problem. Cared less for the last 1/4, but really loved the setting. Need to replay it.

      adsriordan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        May 7, 2024 6:54 AM

        I thought Evil within games did ok? I really liked them, sad we won’t see a third

        CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 7:11 AM

          0h, feek, we’re not getting another??

          shirif legacy 10 years
            May 7, 2024 7:12 AM

            Nein

            rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              May 7, 2024 9:02 AM

              The second one did hint at another sequel didn't it, I'd forgotten.

        Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          May 7, 2024 8:48 AM

          If Microsoft owns the IP, another one could certainly still happen down the road, under some other studio name with a whole new team. :/

      mobab legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 6:57 AM

        Just looked at their list of games. I haven't even directly bought any of their games. For the ones I do have, I think I played a little bit of dishonored which I had to quit because it was giving me motion sickness just by walking around.

        shirif legacy 10 years
          May 7, 2024 7:07 AM

          Dishonored 1 is made by the French studio, which is still safe for the moment

          The second by the Austin studio

            reply
            May 7, 2024 7:18 AM

            Dishonored 2 was by the Lyon studio, as well as Death of the Outsider

          Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            May 7, 2024 8:44 AM

            Lol the leaders of the french studio were the first to go, practically before the ink was dry. Don’t expect much.

              reply
              May 7, 2024 9:02 AM

              I know, anyway I wrote that studio off anyway

        Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 7:09 AM

          Austin only did Prey and Redfall alone. The Dishonored series mostly was with Lyons studio with Austin helping.

        dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          May 7, 2024 7:15 AM

          That's odd, it's a UE3 game with good FOV options. Maybe needed to change a setting here or there.

      Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        May 7, 2024 6:58 AM

        feck.

    m0rfus legacy 10 years
      May 7, 2024 7:24 AM

      redfall was a giant waste of resources and money

    ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      May 7, 2024 7:31 AM

      Honestly Arkane Austin I get. The team that made Prey is long gone and Redfall was a flop. Tango though!? Hi-Fi Rush was a great game! That studio had cool ideas. They probably never were profitable though :/

    FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      May 7, 2024 7:38 AM

      Good thing for devs MS owns most of the AAA studios now, so that won’t be awkward…. People ready to believe mergers are bad yet? Or do we need a few more thousands of jobs lost still to prove it out further.

    ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      May 7, 2024 8:04 AM

      feel the burn!

      https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2024/05/07/introducing-xbox-wireless-controller-fire-vapor-special-edition/

    yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      May 7, 2024 8:05 AM

      Bizarre and awful. You'd think MS would want Devs of that size with the Gamepass model. I wonder if both studios have had a lot of people leaving. I know the founder of Tango Games left, but still bummer either way.

    ShXIII legacy 10 years
      May 7, 2024 8:06 AM

      If anything, hopefully other devs\pubs take this shit to heart and stop releasing broken ass shitty games "to be fixed later". I understand patches will always be a thing but completely unplayable undercooked games being released is fucking unforgivable and unacceptable. Literally ripping people off and I don't feel bad for them getting shut down. And ANYONE who excuses this kind of behavior is part of the fucking problem.

      I'm wafting for the inevitable "RockSteady shut down" news.

      FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        May 7, 2024 8:11 AM

        Literally no dev wants to release an unfinished game. Developers have almost no input at all on release dates when they are controlled/owned by these mega publishers. You are blaming the wrong people.

        ShXIII legacy 10 years
          May 7, 2024 8:13 AM

          It's NOT mine or the consumers problem. In the end WE are the ones getting ripped off. Why jump to the defense of someone providing shitty goods to the consumer? Dev or Publisher I don't fucking care.

          FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            May 7, 2024 8:35 AM

            It’s okay, not everyone is capable of empathy. Maybe in your case you should read reviews of games before buying them, but I’m guessing being informed isn’t a priority for you.

            ShXIII legacy 10 years
              May 7, 2024 9:15 AM

              I haven't bought a game on release or pre ordered in almost 15 years.

              I can see the chef is putting shit on my plate but should I take the chance and pay for my meal in the case it might be good food? Nahhhh I don't think.l so. But maybe I should blame uppermanagment for that poop platter and give the chef a pass.

              Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                May 7, 2024 9:24 AM

                Nobody was buying those games anyways- they were going straight to Gamepass and the quality expectations were not high. It was always a matter of having a list of games that made subscribing sound worthwhile. Playing them for more than a couple hours wasn’t the goal, in terms of engagement. :/

                At least rushing to be a part of the Gamepass model as a fad smaller studios were chasing looks to be evolving away from “just get something on the service” to “let’s make sure we have players outside the service”. That alone should help, imo.

          Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            May 7, 2024 8:37 AM

            I care, because most developers have little power (if any) when it comes to delaying a game. Publishers need to care. If they don’t we will continue to get sub par launches, most of the time at no fault of the dev.

    FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      May 7, 2024 8:33 AM

      Wonder how that Perfect Dark developer is doing. They haven't said anything since that trailer years ago.
      Are they going to be canned without releasing anything

    Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      May 7, 2024 8:41 AM

      Not even surprised by this. When Shinki Mikami left, what did anyone think was going on? Same for many at Arkane. They were just there to finish up whatever projects were already in the works and then it would be over.

      I’m feeling pretty positive this will happen with Ninja Theory too, now that their leads have been confirmed yo have left.

      shirif legacy 10 years
        May 7, 2024 9:17 AM

        Microsoft and EA really have bad retention for top tier creatives.

    pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      May 7, 2024 9:08 AM

      Bummer. Hi-Fi Rush came out of nowhere and was so much fun. A rarity these days.

      Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        May 7, 2024 9:13 AM

        Mikami plans to do more in that vein going forward at his new studio. Also, Ikumi Nakamura is ramping up at her new studio, although her project isn’t announced yet. My guess is it will have that fun, innovative flavor too, whatever it is.

    duncandun legacy 10 years
      May 7, 2024 9:24 AM

      Thought ms were the good guy trillion dollar company :(

      Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        May 7, 2024 9:30 AM

        I warned people from day one to remember Microsoft’s history of burning first party studios not on HALO or Gears. They never have been in the business with a strong commitment to shaping talent and building IPs.

        It doesn’t matter. The other platform holders never forgot that there needs to be some hands on control from their end on their studios and tech. But those companies still are trying to sell hardware, so what did anyone expect?

