Microsoft shuts down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks
The studio closures come as part of major cuts at Bethesda Softworks.
Microsoft has informed employees of Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks that both studios are being closed. The decision comes as part of major cuts at publisher Bethesda.
Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty announced the studio closures in an internal email obtained by IGN.
Booty goes on to explain that some Arkane Austin developers will join other teams (the rest will be laid off). The publisher will also cease all development on Redfall. As for Tango Gameworks, there is no mention of developers being brought over to other teams. The closures will also affect Alpha Dog Games, the studio behind Mighty Doom, the mobile adaptation of id Software’s iconic first-person shooter. The game will be sunsetted on August 7, 2024. Lastly, the Roundhouse Games team will be integrated into Zenimax Online Studios.
This comes just months after Microsoft confirmed it would be laying off roughly 1,900 people across its gaming division. We’ll be sure to update this article if and when more information becomes available.
Xbox is shutting down Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and two other studios.
https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1787835350745842153
JFC. I know Redfall wasn't the best release in the world but Arkane Austin has done incredible work, and Tango Gameworks has put out several amazing games (Hi-Fi Rush was incredible!)
I don't know if this wouldn't have happened had MS not acquired Bethesda, but my instinct is to say fuck MS very much.
Prey was Austin.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arkane_Studios
Smith moved to France to lead the Lyon studio in the sequel Dishonored 2 which was released in November 2016,[16] while Colantonio stayed at the Austin studio to lead the development of Prey, a spiritual sequel of both System Shock and Arx Fatalis, that was released in 2017. Prey shared its name only with the intellectual property that ZeniMax had acquired from Human Head Studios and their 2005 Prey and cancelled Prey 2 games.
Mikami already has a new studio project in the works and the goal is for smaller games, not horror for now too.
https://www.gematsu.com/2024/03/shinji-mikami-establishes-new-studio-kamuy
If anything, hopefully other devs\pubs take this shit to heart and stop releasing broken ass shitty games "to be fixed later". I understand patches will always be a thing but completely unplayable undercooked games being released is fucking unforgivable and unacceptable. Literally ripping people off and I don't feel bad for them getting shut down. And ANYONE who excuses this kind of behavior is part of the fucking problem.
I'm wafting for the inevitable "RockSteady shut down" news.
I haven't bought a game on release or pre ordered in almost 15 years.
I can see the chef is putting shit on my plate but should I take the chance and pay for my meal in the case it might be good food? Nahhhh I don't think.l so. But maybe I should blame uppermanagment for that poop platter and give the chef a pass.
Nobody was buying those games anyways- they were going straight to Gamepass and the quality expectations were not high. It was always a matter of having a list of games that made subscribing sound worthwhile. Playing them for more than a couple hours wasn’t the goal, in terms of engagement. :/
At least rushing to be a part of the Gamepass model as a fad smaller studios were chasing looks to be evolving away from “just get something on the service” to “let’s make sure we have players outside the service”. That alone should help, imo.
Not even surprised by this. When Shinki Mikami left, what did anyone think was going on? Same for many at Arkane. They were just there to finish up whatever projects were already in the works and then it would be over.
I’m feeling pretty positive this will happen with Ninja Theory too, now that their leads have been confirmed yo have left.
I warned people from day one to remember Microsoft’s history of burning first party studios not on HALO or Gears. They never have been in the business with a strong commitment to shaping talent and building IPs.
It doesn’t matter. The other platform holders never forgot that there needs to be some hands on control from their end on their studios and tech. But those companies still are trying to sell hardware, so what did anyone expect?
