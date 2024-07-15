Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' diss track has been made into a video game Bash virtual owls with a bat in this browser game based on Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss track.

One of the songs of the summer has been Not Like Us, a song released by rapper Kendrick Lamar as part of his feud with Drake. After topping the streaming charts and netting hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, a fan has given Not Like Us the video game treatment.

Not Like Us: The Game is a browser-based game in which you control a stationary man, presumably Kendrick Lamar, while owls appear around you. You have to smack the owls whack-a-mole style before they can disappear, and the number you hit consecutively without missing will determine your score. There’s even a chiptune loop of the Not Like Us instrumental to enjoy while you play.



Source: pgLang

Not Like Us: The Game was developed by Richie Branson, a designer who previously worked on Fortnite at Epic Games. The game is completely free-to-play, though Branson shares his Cash App and Venmo tags for those looking to support his effort.

The video game adaptation of Not Like Us is a callback to a bygone era of games and a nod to what’ll undoubtedly be one of the most memorable songs of the year. We reacted to the industry-shaking diss track and its subsequent music video on Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly entertainment discussion show.