Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' diss track has been made into a video game

Bash virtual owls with a bat in this browser game based on Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss track.
Donovan Erskine
Richie Branson
One of the songs of the summer has been Not Like Us, a song released by rapper Kendrick Lamar as part of his feud with Drake. After topping the streaming charts and netting hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, a fan has given Not Like Us the video game treatment.

Not Like Us: The Game is a browser-based game in which you control a stationary man, presumably Kendrick Lamar, while owls appear around you. You have to smack the owls whack-a-mole style before they can disappear, and the number you hit consecutively without missing will determine your score. There’s even a chiptune loop of the Not Like Us instrumental to enjoy while you play.

Kendrick Lamar bashing an owl in the Not Like Us music video.

Source: pgLang

Not Like Us: The Game was developed by Richie Branson, a designer who previously worked on Fortnite at Epic Games. The game is completely free-to-play, though Branson shares his Cash App and Venmo tags for those looking to support his effort.

The video game adaptation of Not Like Us is a callback to a bygone era of games and a nod to what’ll undoubtedly be one of the most memorable songs of the year. We reacted to the industry-shaking diss track and its subsequent music video on Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly entertainment discussion show.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

