Shack Together 016 - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Animal Well, Open AI vs ScarJo, feat. TJ Denzer

Asif asks a question about microplastics that leaves us wishing we'd grown up in the wilderness.
Joe Stasio
Joe Stasio
1

Welcome to another episode of Shack Together! Today’s show is brought to you by your host, Asif Khan, myself Joe Stasio, and Senior Editor TJ Denzer. In this episode, we dive into what games we've been playing, including Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and the mystifying Animal Well. Plus, we play a few rounds of a brand new game called TV Toys, where Asif and TJ go head-to-head and try to decipher stylized re-mixes of popular video game titles.

During Story Time, we cover news about Tesla ending Steam support in its vehicles, Larian Studios opening a new studio in Warsaw, Jason Voorhees joining the roster of MultiVersus, and of course a whole bunch of updates on what’s happening in AI, as is our recent prerogative. That’ll do it for today’s episode. Thanks so much, as always, for listening and enjoy!

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Front-end dev, musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry as producer on Shack Together. Not funny or smart.

