Shack Together 024 - EVO 2024 Recap, Fighting Game Trivia feat. TJ Denzer and Ozzie Mejia

Trivdouken is the name of today's trivia segment. You're welcome.
Joe Stasio
In this episode of Shack Together, we’re joined by Senior News Editor TJ Denzer and Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia to discuss all things EVO. But I'm getting ahead of myself. Today we've got Asif Khan, a will-he-won’t-he cohost in John Benyamine and of course myself, producer Joe Stasio.

Today we’ve got some hard-hitting trivia for the fighting game literate among you. Questions range from identifying famous competitors from EVOs past to naming unique mechanics in some of the most beloved fighting games of all time. Who will emerge victorious? You’ll have to listen to find out.

Story Time includes it’s usual slew of both fun and occasionally demoralizing industry news, most of which is listed below for your convenience. And, that will do it. Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Producer
Front-end dev, musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry as producer on Shack Together. Not funny or smart.

