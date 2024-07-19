Crowdstrike outage globally spreads Windows Blue Screen of Death, company plans update rollback IT security professionals are in for a long weekend following an outage at cybersecurity company Crowdstrike.

Some IT professionals are in for a long weekend following an outage at cybersecurity company Crowdstrike. A recent update has lead to a series of outages across the world. At the time this article went live, the London Stock Exchange has had services disrupted. There are reports of issues at banks, airlines, media firms and countless government services across the globe. 911 emergency services are disrupted in several states here in America. Many users reporting the dreaded Windows Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

If you're a @CrowdStrike customer and your machine is off, leave it that way.



Something has caused blue screen loops with csagent.sys and it's, um, not good... pic.twitter.com/PeYLH8qhGT — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) July 19, 2024

Crowdstrike told NBC that the company is now in the process of rolling back that update globally. There are reports of other fixes, but the outage will undoubtedly lead to a lot of time wasted on the part of the IT professionals of the world. Quite literally around the world, today's outage has ruined many people's weekends.

Wow, Crowdstrike issue. Thoughts and prayers fellow IT guys and girls around the world. — Steve (@JarOfSteve) July 19, 2024

Several media companies including NBC are affected by the outages. The United Kingdom's largest railway operator is experiencing a widespread IT outage as well. A poster to the r/sysadmin subreddit posted that they "just had 160 all BSOD. This is NOT going to be a fun evening."

Microsoft's 365 suite of apps and some cloud services have been restored according to the company with “a small subset of services is still experiencing residual impact” Some airline issues were tied to the Microsoft outage, but other airlines remain at a standstill due to the Crowdstrike issues.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) stock is down over 12% in premarket trading as the world stares at the company in disapproval. Dow Jones Futures are trading down 0.25%, but things will definitely change when the stock market opens later today.