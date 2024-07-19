New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crowdstrike outage globally spreads Windows Blue Screen of Death, company plans update rollback

IT security professionals are in for a long weekend following an outage at cybersecurity company Crowdstrike.

Asif Khan
Image via Crowdstrike
Some IT professionals are in for a long weekend following an outage at cybersecurity company Crowdstrike. A recent update has lead to a series of outages across the world. At the time this article went live, the London Stock Exchange has had services disrupted. There are reports of issues at banks, airlines, media firms and countless government services across the globe. 911 emergency services are disrupted in several states here in America. Many users reporting the dreaded Windows Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

Crowdstrike told NBC that the company is now in the process of rolling back that update globally. There are reports of other fixes, but the outage will undoubtedly lead to a lot of time wasted on the part of the IT professionals of the world. Quite literally around the world, today's outage has ruined many people's weekends. 

Several media companies including NBC are affected by the outages. The United Kingdom's largest railway operator is experiencing a widespread IT outage as well. A poster to the r/sysadmin subreddit posted that they "just had 160 all BSOD. This is NOT going to be a fun evening."

Microsoft's 365 suite of apps and some cloud services have been restored according to the company with “a small subset of services is still experiencing residual impact” Some airline issues were tied to the Microsoft outage, but other airlines remain at a standstill due to the Crowdstrike issues.

Crowdstrike 15 minute bar chart showing the stock down over 10% in premarket trading.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) stock is down over 12% in premarket trading as the world stares at the company in disapproval. Dow Jones Futures are trading down 0.25%, but things will definitely change when the stock market opens later today.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

