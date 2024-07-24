The Run: Got Next is a 3v3 spiritual successor to NBA Street from former EA devs The Run is in development at indie dev Play by Play Studios and is aiming for an Xbox, PlayStation, and PC launch in 2025.

A new dev group formed primarily of former EA Sports devs is making moves to deliver a game akin to the classic urban basketball game, NBA Street. The Run: Got Next is a 3v3 game in which players take on a variety of interesting and unique players to dribble, juke, shoot, and dunk on each other in pick-up street court games. The game is currently targeting a 2025 release date on consoles and PC.

Indie developer Play by Play Studios unveiled The Run: Got Next in a reveal trailer on the studio’s website this week. The teaser trailer features a few unique characters in a vibrant and colorful style. Spin Cycle seems like a medium weight character that excels in technical play, Zamboni is a mountain of a man that looks like he can muscle his way to the basket, and High Wire looks fast and acrobatic in her dizzying handling of the ball.

We’re likely to see a lot more about The Run: Got Next in the coming year, but for now, what we know is that the game is planned for a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC launch sometime in 2025. Its Steam page is also up now where it can be wishlishted. Play by Play Studios is led up by CEO Scott Probst, who was a producer at EA and eventually general manager in a career spanning 15 years. The studio also features artist Michael Young, who worked on the NBA Street series up to and including Homecourt.

With The Run set for a 2025 release window, stay tuned for more details on the game here at Shacknews. We’ll be on the lookout for more news to post on The Run: Got Next topic as it drops.