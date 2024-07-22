New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Fortnite is adding the Tesla Cybertruck tomorrow

Tesla's much talked-about Cybertruck EV is joining Fortnite's vehicle mayhem-themed season.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
3

Fortnite’s current season, Wrecked, features a Mad Max-inspired landscape and puts an emphasis on vehicular chaos. This week, an unlikely vehicle is joining the fray: the Tesla Cybertruck. Players will be able to drive the real-life car around Battle Royale Island starting tomorrow.

Epic Games revealed its Tesla collaboration in a brief cinematic trailer this morning. It shows a Battle Bus, tank, and pick-up truck all being towed by a Cybertruck, which is appropriately being driven by Fishstick. This is a nod to the Cybertruck’s 14,000-pound towing capacity, one of Tesla’s major selling points for the truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck will come to Fortnite less than a year after it became available to the public in real life. The Cybertruck isn’t the first real-world car to be added to Fortnite (Lamborghini was previously in the game), but it is the first electric vehicle.

Tesla Cybertrucks will start appearing on Battle Royale Island tomorrow. As always, stick with Shacknews for everything Fortnite.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola