Fortnite is adding the Tesla Cybertruck tomorrow Tesla's much talked-about Cybertruck EV is joining Fortnite's vehicle mayhem-themed season.

Fortnite’s current season, Wrecked, features a Mad Max-inspired landscape and puts an emphasis on vehicular chaos. This week, an unlikely vehicle is joining the fray: the Tesla Cybertruck. Players will be able to drive the real-life car around Battle Royale Island starting tomorrow.

Epic Games revealed its Tesla collaboration in a brief cinematic trailer this morning. It shows a Battle Bus, tank, and pick-up truck all being towed by a Cybertruck, which is appropriately being driven by Fishstick. This is a nod to the Cybertruck’s 14,000-pound towing capacity, one of Tesla’s major selling points for the truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck will come to Fortnite less than a year after it became available to the public in real life. The Cybertruck isn’t the first real-world car to be added to Fortnite (Lamborghini was previously in the game), but it is the first electric vehicle.

Tesla Cybertrucks will start appearing on Battle Royale Island tomorrow. As always, stick with Shacknews for everything Fortnite.