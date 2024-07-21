EVO is expanding to France and Singapore At EVO 2024, it was announced that the ultimate fighting game tournament will be heading to France in 2025 and Singapore in 2026.

EVO 2024 had a whole lot of action-packed moments but the fun wasn’t just from watching champions play. There were also a lot of exciting announcements. As it turns out, EVO is expanding, bringing the tournament to France in 2025 for its first European tournament, and Singapore in 2026.

On July 21, 2024, the organizers of EVO revealed that the iconic fighting game tournament is expanding into Europe with a Nice, France event from October 10 to 12. Additionally, EVO will also be in Singapore in 2026.

More than that, EVO will also be coming to Los Angeles in February as part of the EVO Awards and Las Vegas from August 1 to 3. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Prior to the Las Vegas event, there will be EVO Tokyo from May 9 to 11.

It’s an exciting time to be a fighting game player and viewer, especially as the event looks to expand into new regions. Hopefully, this will see more players from across different areas able to participate in the biggest fighting game event of the year. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more information about EVO, including the winners of EVO 2024.