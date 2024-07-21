New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

EVO 2024 results - Winners & Top 8

Looking to find out who came up big in any one of the mainstage games at EVO 2024? We have the winners covered here!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via EVO
1

EVO 2024 finally came to play in Las Vegas, and with it came over 10,000 hungry competitors shooting their shot at glory. The weekend was grand and the matches were plenty, but in the end, only eight fearsome players could stand on top among the thousands competing. Who made it into the Top 8 and who came out the best of the best? All of that information is gathered here for your convenience in the order that the EVO 2024 Finals played!

Last Updated on July 21 @ 11:55 a.m. PT. This article is still in development and will be updated as EVO 2024 results are finalized.

EVO 2024 results

The King of Fighters 15

  • 1st: Xiaohai
  • 2nd: E.T.
  • 3rd: Tamago
  • 4th: ViolentKain
  • 5th-6th: KoferoHonesto, SCORE
  • 7th-8th: mok, Lacid

Mortal Kombat 1

  • 1st: SonicFox
  • 2nd: Nicolas
  • 3rd: Zeeus
  • 4th: TheMightyUnjust
  • 5th-6th: MKJavierMK, Dyloch
  • 7th-8th: Konqueror249, REWIND

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

  • 1st: Senaru
  • 2nd: Mo. Sin
  • 3rd: Notes
  • 4th: Defiant
  • 5th-6th: Oushuu-Hittou, Mario
  • 7th-8th: BigBlack, Mawaru

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

  • 1st: MOV
  • 2nd: Issei
  • 3rd: Chi-Rithy
  • 4th: Hayao
  • 5th-6th: FrankieBFG, Resolve
  • 7th-8th: NiaBanH, Shirokuro

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

  • 1st:
  • 2nd:
  • 3rd:
  • 4th:
  • 5th-6th:
  • 7th-8th:

Guilty Gear Strive

  • 1st:
  • 2nd:
  • 3rd:
  • 4th:
  • 5th-6th:
  • 7th-8th:

Tekken 8

  • 1st:
  • 2nd:
  • 3rd:
  • 4th:
  • 5th-6th:
  • 7th-8th:

Street Fighter 6

  • 1st:
  • 2nd:
  • 3rd:
  • 4th:
  • 5th-6th:
  • 7th-8th:

 

That covers the EVO 2024 results and winners. Be sure to follow our EVO 2024 topic for all of the news from this tournament, including game and update reveals, interviews, and further feature coverage!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola