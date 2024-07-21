EVO 2024 results - Winners & Top 8 Looking to find out who came up big in any one of the mainstage games at EVO 2024? We have the winners covered here!

EVO 2024 finally came to play in Las Vegas, and with it came over 10,000 hungry competitors shooting their shot at glory. The weekend was grand and the matches were plenty, but in the end, only eight fearsome players could stand on top among the thousands competing. Who made it into the Top 8 and who came out the best of the best? All of that information is gathered here for your convenience in the order that the EVO 2024 Finals played!

Last Updated on July 21 @ 11:55 a.m. PT. This article is still in development and will be updated as EVO 2024 results are finalized.

EVO 2024 results

The King of Fighters 15

1st: Xiaohai

2nd: E.T.

3rd: Tamago

4th: ViolentKain

5th-6th: KoferoHonesto, SCORE

7th-8th: mok, Lacid

Mortal Kombat 1

1st: SonicFox

2nd: Nicolas

3rd: Zeeus

4th: TheMightyUnjust

5th-6th: MKJavierMK, Dyloch

7th-8th: Konqueror249, REWIND

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

1st: Senaru

2nd: Mo. Sin

3rd: Notes

4th: Defiant

5th-6th: Oushuu-Hittou, Mario

7th-8th: BigBlack, Mawaru

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

1st: MOV

2nd: Issei

3rd: Chi-Rithy

4th: Hayao

5th-6th: FrankieBFG, Resolve

7th-8th: NiaBanH, Shirokuro

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4th:

5th-6th:

7th-8th:

Guilty Gear Strive

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4th:

5th-6th:

7th-8th:

Tekken 8

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4th:

5th-6th:

7th-8th:

Street Fighter 6

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4th:

5th-6th:

7th-8th:

That covers the EVO 2024 results and winners. Be sure to follow our EVO 2024 topic for all of the news from this tournament, including game and update reveals, interviews, and further feature coverage!