EVO 2024 results - Winners & Top 8
Looking to find out who came up big in any one of the mainstage games at EVO 2024? We have the winners covered here!
EVO 2024 finally came to play in Las Vegas, and with it came over 10,000 hungry competitors shooting their shot at glory. The weekend was grand and the matches were plenty, but in the end, only eight fearsome players could stand on top among the thousands competing. Who made it into the Top 8 and who came out the best of the best? All of that information is gathered here for your convenience in the order that the EVO 2024 Finals played!
Last Updated on July 21 @ 11:55 a.m. PT. This article is still in development and will be updated as EVO 2024 results are finalized.
EVO 2024 results
The King of Fighters 15
- 1st: Xiaohai
- 2nd: E.T.
- 3rd: Tamago
- 4th: ViolentKain
- 5th-6th: KoferoHonesto, SCORE
- 7th-8th: mok, Lacid
Mortal Kombat 1
- 1st: SonicFox
- 2nd: Nicolas
- 3rd: Zeeus
- 4th: TheMightyUnjust
- 5th-6th: MKJavierMK, Dyloch
- 7th-8th: Konqueror249, REWIND
Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes
- 1st: Senaru
- 2nd: Mo. Sin
- 3rd: Notes
- 4th: Defiant
- 5th-6th: Oushuu-Hittou, Mario
- 7th-8th: BigBlack, Mawaru
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- 1st: MOV
- 2nd: Issei
- 3rd: Chi-Rithy
- 4th: Hayao
- 5th-6th: FrankieBFG, Resolve
- 7th-8th: NiaBanH, Shirokuro
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
That covers the EVO 2024 results and winners. Be sure to follow our EVO 2024 topic for all of the news from this tournament, including game and update reveals, interviews, and further feature coverage!
