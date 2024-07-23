New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft issues statement over Assassin's Creed Shadows backlash

The letter addresses criticism over the depiction of Japanese culture and history.
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
1

The reveal of Assassin’s Creed Shadows earlier this year was met with backlash from a subsection of the gaming audience over its depiction of Feudal Japan and the inclusion of Yasuke, a Black Samurai, as one of its protagonists. Now, Ubisoft has addressed these criticisms in a new statement.

Ubisoft published a letter to its Japanese community on X this morning. In regards to the game’s authenticity, Ubisoft explains that the studio’s intention “has never been to present any of our Assassin’s Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history, or historical figures.” The developer goes on to explain that it closely collaborated with historians and researchers, but any inaccuracies should not be attributed to them.

Ubisoft also acknowledges the backlash against Yasuke, a Samurai of African origin who serves as one of two playable characters in Shadows. The developer says the real-life Yasuke’s role as a Samurai is “a matter of debate and discussion” and that having him alongside the Shinobi Naoe will serve players with different gameplay styles.

Naoe standing on a rooftop.

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft doesn’t indicate that it’ll be reversing any of the decisions made with Assassin’s Creed Shadows but encourages fans to give respectful feedback. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is still on course for its November 15, 2024 release date.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

