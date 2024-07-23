Ubisoft issues statement over Assassin's Creed Shadows backlash The letter addresses criticism over the depiction of Japanese culture and history.

The reveal of Assassin’s Creed Shadows earlier this year was met with backlash from a subsection of the gaming audience over its depiction of Feudal Japan and the inclusion of Yasuke, a Black Samurai, as one of its protagonists. Now, Ubisoft has addressed these criticisms in a new statement.

Ubisoft published a letter to its Japanese community on X this morning. In regards to the game’s authenticity, Ubisoft explains that the studio’s intention “has never been to present any of our Assassin’s Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history, or historical figures.” The developer goes on to explain that it closely collaborated with historians and researchers, but any inaccuracies should not be attributed to them.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows team has a message for our Japanese community. pic.twitter.com/AIyWNU9YhG — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2024

Ubisoft also acknowledges the backlash against Yasuke, a Samurai of African origin who serves as one of two playable characters in Shadows. The developer says the real-life Yasuke’s role as a Samurai is “a matter of debate and discussion” and that having him alongside the Shinobi Naoe will serve players with different gameplay styles.



Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft doesn’t indicate that it’ll be reversing any of the decisions made with Assassin’s Creed Shadows but encourages fans to give respectful feedback. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is still on course for its November 15, 2024 release date.