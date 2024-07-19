Twitch unbans Trump, says 'there is value in hearing from presidential nominees directly' Trump was originally banned indefinitely in 2021 following the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Twitch will be reinstating Donald Trump’s account today after Trump received the official Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election.

Twitch will be reinstating Donald Trump's account today, Twitch tells me:



"We reinstated former President Trump’s channel. We believe there is value in hearing from Presidential nominees directly, when possible. Trump is now the official Republican nominee for US president." — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 19, 2024

Rod Breslau first broke the news on X (formerly Twitter). Breslau stated that Twitch told him, “We reinstated former President Trump’s channel. We believe there is value in hearing from Presidential nominees directly, when possible. Trump is now the official Republican nominee for US president.”

Trump was banned from Twitch indefinitely on January 20, 2021, following the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol. The Amazon owned company went on to state that, “We continue to enforce our Community Guidelines and take necessary enforcement action when we identify violations of our rules. Twitch doesn’t have a ‘public figure policy,’ meaning all channels are equally subject to our guidelines, regardless of whether the channel belongs to a public figure.”

Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 14, 2024

Of course, nobody knows if Trump will even use his Twitch channel in the lead up to this year’s election. I’m not even sure if the former president was asking them to lift the ban. If not, it seems rather odd that Twitch would just jump the gun and unban the account, creating a story where there wasn’t one before. Then again, Jeff Bezos did show support for Trump following the recent assassination attempt on the former president.

