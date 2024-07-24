New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Skull and Bones comes to Steam in August 2024

The pirate action-adventure game was previously only available on PC via Ubisoft+ and Epic Games Store.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games Store
2

Ubisoft is about to open up the waters of Skull and Bones to new seas this coming August. The game finally has a Steam release date, and with it, the pirate game will become available on PC’s largest software platform, joining the already released Ubisoft+ and Epic Games Store releases. The Steam version is set to hit in late August 2024.

Ubisoft announced the details of Skull and Bones’ Steam release via the game’s social media this week. According to the announcement, Skull and Bones is set to arrive on Steam on August 22,  2024. What’s more, the game’s Steam page is up now and it can be wishlisted ahead of its release. If players are coming over from other versions of the game, they won’t have to worry about starting from scratch if they linked their game to their Ubisoft account. Skull and Bones has cross progression across all platforms, so players with Ubisoft accounts linked can pick up right where they left off whether on other PC versions or even from playing on PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

Skull and Bones was a conundrum of a launch. The game took quite a few years to come out, including a bevy of delays and reworked gameplay that left it looking very different from the pirate adventure that originally promised to capture the best parts of games like Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. It didn’t launch very well either, disappointing in our Shacknews review due to its long, drawn-out land sequences, hollow live-service elements, monotonous gameplay, and more. Nonetheless, Ubisoft has remained dedicated to supporting the game with new content and even seasons to try to drum up fun in the adventure.

The August Steam launch of Skull and Bones may put the game in front of further players, but it will remain to be seen if it can satisfy. Stay tuned for more news and information as we get closer to the Skull and Bones Steam release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

