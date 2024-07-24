Skull and Bones comes to Steam in August 2024 The pirate action-adventure game was previously only available on PC via Ubisoft+ and Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft is about to open up the waters of Skull and Bones to new seas this coming August. The game finally has a Steam release date, and with it, the pirate game will become available on PC’s largest software platform, joining the already released Ubisoft+ and Epic Games Store releases. The Steam version is set to hit in late August 2024.

Ubisoft announced the details of Skull and Bones’ Steam release via the game’s social media this week. According to the announcement, Skull and Bones is set to arrive on Steam on August 22, 2024. What’s more, the game’s Steam page is up now and it can be wishlisted ahead of its release. If players are coming over from other versions of the game, they won’t have to worry about starting from scratch if they linked their game to their Ubisoft account. Skull and Bones has cross progression across all platforms, so players with Ubisoft accounts linked can pick up right where they left off whether on other PC versions or even from playing on PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

Skull and Bones is setting sail on Steam on August 22! Get ready to navigate the ruthless high seas, engage in brutal naval battles, and build your own empire. Wishlist Now! 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/9s2Wxn8WsW



Skull and Bones also available on Ubisoft Connect: https://t.co/9SQv5dLFd1 pic.twitter.com/5yV3gYAUSu — Skull and Bones (@skullnbonesgame) July 22, 2024

Skull and Bones was a conundrum of a launch. The game took quite a few years to come out, including a bevy of delays and reworked gameplay that left it looking very different from the pirate adventure that originally promised to capture the best parts of games like Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. It didn’t launch very well either, disappointing in our Shacknews review due to its long, drawn-out land sequences, hollow live-service elements, monotonous gameplay, and more. Nonetheless, Ubisoft has remained dedicated to supporting the game with new content and even seasons to try to drum up fun in the adventure.

The August Steam launch of Skull and Bones may put the game in front of further players, but it will remain to be seen if it can satisfy. Stay tuned for more news and information as we get closer to the Skull and Bones Steam release.