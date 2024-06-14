Shack Together 019 - SGF Recap, Xbox Showcase, AC Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws, WDC feat. Ozzie Mejia

Welcome to the nineteenth episode of Shack Together, the ultimate Shacknews Extended Podcast Universe podcast for video game enthusiasts and skeptics alike! Join your host Asif Khan, a wild John Benyamine, myself Joe Stasio, and senior editor Ozzie Mejia, as we dive into the latest and greatest from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. But first, Ozzie takes center stage to discuss Ubisoft's upcoming titles, Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows, providing a sneak peek into these two behemoths.

Next, we stroll down memory lane with a retrospective look at E3 2014, revisiting some of the most significant game announcements from that year, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bloodborne, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We take a beat to reflect on how these groundbreaking titles shaped the gaming landscape and set the stage for the next decade of video game innovation. While we’re at it, we rewind an additional ten years, too, because I personally never miss an opportunity to trash Twilight Princess.

In our Story Time segment, enjoy an exhaustive recap of this year's Summer Game Fest, the E3 replacement that brought us announcements like UFO 50, Cairn, and Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind. Plus, stick around for highlights from the Xbox Games Showcase and Apple WWDC 2024. Why are you reading this instead of tuning into this jam-packed episode full of insights, nostalgia, and the latest in gaming news. While you’re at it, subscribe and join us every Friday for more Shack Together!

