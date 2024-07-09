New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony Music, Aniplex, and Palworld developer announce joint venture

The joint venture will look to expand and develop new business associated with the hugely popular game.

Sam Chandler
Pocketpair
1

The success of Palworld was meteoric in nature, with the game soaring up the charts as tens of millions of players took to it at launch. It managed to scratch the open world itch many players have looked for in their monster collecting titles, and now the company behind it has entered a joint venture. Pocketpair, Sony Music, and Aniplex are the trio of companies in this joint venture, with the first efforts beginning with exclusive merch available during Bilibili World 2024.

Pals work on a production line in a base

Source: Pocketpair

On July 10, 2024, Sony Music, Aniplex, and Pocketpair announced a joint venture through a press release. The joint venture will see the Palworld universe expanded and developed through new businesses in a bid to develop the reach of the intellectual property. The three companies will work together to focus on global licensing and merchandising activities associated with the brand.

The first fruit of this venture will be exclusive merchandise based on Palworld that will debut at the Pocketpair booth during Bilibili World 2024. This event starts on Friday, July 12, 2024 in Shanghai, China.

Palworld released on January 19, 2024, where it sold one million copies in the first eight hours of its release. One month later, it had amassed around 25 million downloads. Since then, the game has gone from strength to strength, with the developer stating it is working on bringing the game to more platforms.

It appears not much has come from The Pokemon Company issuing a statement “regarding another company’s game released in January 2024.” In fact, in an interview with GameFile, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe said that the company had heard “nothing at all.” He goes on to say Nintendo and The Pokemon Company hasn’t said anything to them.

With this new joint venture between Sony Music, Aniplex, and Pocketpair, Palworld is in a great position, especially with merchandise on the way. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Palworld. We’ll be sure to point out any merch we come across now that the Palworld IP is expanding into new frontiers.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

