Palworld has amassed around 25 million downloads in a month

Palworld has passed another milestone of sales and hype, and it’s is now sitting at around 25 million downloads across all platforms. Developer Pocketpair recently shared the accolade, adding that Palworld now has around 15 million unit sales on Steam and around 10 million players on Xbox. Despite the hype dying down a bit, the creature-collecting sandbox MMO is still keeping a lot of eyes on it.

Source: Pocketpair

Palworld came onto the scene like a bombshell at the end of January. In just a few days the game had millions of people playing. It also ended up prominently on Twitch’s Top 10 for January 2024 despite having only a third of the month to accrue such stats. Not only has Palworld become the most downloaded third-party game on Game Pass ever, but it also managed to beat out Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Steam to grab the #2 highest concurrent player count ever.

Pocketpair has found incredible success with Palworld and the game continues to evolve with new content and updates through its early access period. Stay tuned for more details and news on Palworld as it drops.