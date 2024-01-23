Palworld officially surpasses CSGO's peak concurrent player count As the game crosses six million units sold this week, Palworld now sits only second behind PUBG in concurrent player peak on Steam.

The milestones keep coming for the ridiculously popular Palworld this week. Not only did the game cross six million units sold since its early access release, but now it has overtaken Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s position on Steam as the number 2 highest concurrent player peak of all-time. With the height crossing the 1.8 million player mark, it remains to be seen if Palworld will be slowing down anytime soon.

The latest concurrent player numbers for Palworld and its place in the number 2 spot for highest peak of all time on Steam could be seen on SteamDB. As of this writing, Palworld’s concurrent player peak has reached an all-time high of 1,864,421. That puts it just narrowly ahead of CSGO, which was able to achieve an all-time high of 1,818,773 back in May 2023, when Counter-Strike 2 was hitting open beta ahead of its launch. Counter-Strike has enjoyed a place at the top of the charts on Steam for a long time and Palworld is one of the few to dethrone it, let alone in such a short time frame.

Palworld has officially overtaken CSGO's concurrent player count with its own peak of over 1.86 million players as of this time of writing.

Source: SteamDB

With Palworld having achieved this latest milestone, it sits only behind PUBG now on peak concurrent player counts on Steam. PUBG itself peaked six years ago in January 2018 when it achieved a monumental record of 3,257,248 concurrent players. No other game has even come close so far.

Even so, Palworld’s achievements have been nothing to scoff at. As of the most recent update, the game has sold over six million units, and it doesn’t show much sign of slowing down. Stay with us and check out our Palworld coverage as we post guides and share the latest news on the game.