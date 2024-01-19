Palworld sells over 1 million copies less than a day after Steam Early Access launch Turns out developer Pocketpair got a lot of folks on board to see what the bizarre 'pokemon with guns' game has for them.

Palworld is quite the weird creature-collecting game, but that may have worked out well for it in this case. The ‘pokemon with guns’ title from developer Pocketpair has reportedly sold over one million units just eight hours after releasing on Steam early access. Regardless of whether you think arming creatures with firearms or putting them to manual labor in mines is reasonable, Palworld is experiencing great success in its early days.

The developers at Pocketpair shared the milestone for Palworld via the game’s Twitter this week. The studio alleges that in just eight hours since the game first hit Steam’s early access program, it had broken 1 million units with ease. Given that the game also launched on Xbox’s Early Preview program and may not necessarily include those numbers, that’s seems like a pretty good start.

Source: Pocketpair

Palworld has been nothing if not bizarre since we got one of our first looks at it back in 2022 during the Future Games Show. There, we learned that it’s a game in which you can not only capture adorable critters, but arm them with firearms, put them to work on mining, steal rare pals off of what seem wildlife sanctuaries, and even eat them to keep yourself from starving in rough areas. Oh, and you can seemingly capture humans the same as Pals as well, as posted by Luminosity livestreamer Coney.

It may very well be that the sheer bizarre nature of Palworld, along with the fact that the game isn’t half-bad looking, has actually done it a favor in this case. As we watch to see if it can keep up its momentum, stay tuned for more Palworld updates and news right here.