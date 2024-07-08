New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Zenless Zone Zero hits 50 million downloads over launch weekend

HoYoverse's newest game has seen over 50 million players in less than a week after its release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
HoYoverse
3

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest game from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer HoYoverse. This action-adventure game is set in a retro-futuristic setting and features a vast roster of characters to meet and battle alongside. The excitement among HoYoverse fans translated to a massive launch weekend, as Zenless Zone Zero has tallied 50 million downloads.

HoYoverse announced the milestone for Zenless Zone Zero in a post on X this weekend. “Since its release, Zenless Zone Zero has reached 50 million downloads globally,” the studio wrote. “A city that once only existed in the hopes and dreams of the dev team has never been as buzzing with life as it is now.”

A graphic celebrating 50 million downloads of Zenless Zone Zero, featuring protagonists Belle and Wise.

Source: Hoyoverse

To celebrate 50 million downloads, HoYoverse has given all players 1,600 Polychromes, the premium currency used to pull for characters in Signal Search. The gift can be claimed via the Mail tab.

Zenless Zone Zero launched on Friday, July 5 on PC, PS5, and iOS/Android. Similar to HoYoverse’s other games, it’s completely free-to-play, utilizing a “gacha” microtransaction format to bring in revenue. For future updates on the newest HoYoverse game, be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Zenless Zone Zero.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    July 8, 2024 7:30 AM

      July 8, 2024 8:23 AM

      milleh should we check this out

      July 8, 2024 9:37 AM

      I've been playing it, I like the aesthetics and the theme but the action is very simplistic. I think I'd like it quite a bit more if the game had like, jumping, or a light and heavy attack so you can vary combos based on which order you hit the buttons. Action is kinda just hitting one button until something attacks you (dodge) or one of the other buttons lights up (special attack, character switch attack, ultimate attack)

Game feels like it was designed to extract money from people because it literally was designed for that

      Game feels like it was designed to extract money from people because it literally was designed for that

