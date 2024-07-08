Zenless Zone Zero hits 50 million downloads over launch weekend HoYoverse's newest game has seen over 50 million players in less than a week after its release.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest game from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer HoYoverse. This action-adventure game is set in a retro-futuristic setting and features a vast roster of characters to meet and battle alongside. The excitement among HoYoverse fans translated to a massive launch weekend, as Zenless Zone Zero has tallied 50 million downloads.

HoYoverse announced the milestone for Zenless Zone Zero in a post on X this weekend. “Since its release, Zenless Zone Zero has reached 50 million downloads globally,” the studio wrote. “A city that once only existed in the hopes and dreams of the dev team has never been as buzzing with life as it is now.”



Source: Hoyoverse

To celebrate 50 million downloads, HoYoverse has given all players 1,600 Polychromes, the premium currency used to pull for characters in Signal Search. The gift can be claimed via the Mail tab.

Zenless Zone Zero launched on Friday, July 5 on PC, PS5, and iOS/Android. Similar to HoYoverse’s other games, it’s completely free-to-play, utilizing a “gacha” microtransaction format to bring in revenue. For future updates on the newest HoYoverse game, be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Zenless Zone Zero.