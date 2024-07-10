New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo teases horror game Emio

The brief teaser features a man with a brown paper bag over his head.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

Nintendo is fresh off of a June Direct that revealed a slew of games coming to the Switch for the remainder of the year, but the company isn’t quite done with reveals. In a creepy new video, Nintendo is seemingly teasing a new horror game called Emio.

Nintendo posted the teaser for Emio this morning. The 15-second teaser depicts a man standing in a dimly lit room. He’s wearing a brown paper bag over his head with a smiley face drawn onto it. We zoom in and out on him as ominous piano keys are played over the footage. In a post to X, Nintendo shared the video with the caption “#WhoIsEmio?”

Emio standing partially off-screen.

Source: Nintendo

It’s an odd change of pace for Nintendo, who primarily promotes family-friendly titles. However, the company has made a clear effort to appeal to a wide demographic, including adults, with the Switch. The teaser for Emio is age-restricted on YouTube by request of Nintendo.

We’re not sure what Emio is, who’s making it, or when we’ll learn more about it, but it’s undoubtedly one of the more fascinating Nintendo reveals in quite some time. You’ll want to bookmark our Nintendo topic page for future updates on Emio.

