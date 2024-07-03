New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo has no plans to use generative AI

The Switch maker wants to avoid potential copyright issues caused by AI.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
As generative AI continues to grow and improve, we’ve seen several video game companies state their intention to use the technology in their future projects. One company that has been notably absent from that conversation, however, is Nintendo. When asked about the possibility of using generative AI for future games, Nintendo said it has no plans to do so.

This week, Nintendo was conducting a Q&A with investors when the company was asked about AI, where President Shuntaro Furukawa provided the following statement.

It checks out that a company famously sacred about its intellectual property would cite IP rights concerns regarding the use of AI. Furukawa’s statement also touches on a common talking point in the AI conversation: the value of art created by humans vs machines.

With Nintendo likely gearing up to release the next generation of its console hardware in 2024, don’t expect generative AI to be part of those plans. For all things Nintendo, stay here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

