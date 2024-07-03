Nintendo has no plans to use generative AI The Switch maker wants to avoid potential copyright issues caused by AI.

As generative AI continues to grow and improve, we’ve seen several video game companies state their intention to use the technology in their future projects. One company that has been notably absent from that conversation, however, is Nintendo. When asked about the possibility of using generative AI for future games, Nintendo said it has no plans to do so.

This week, Nintendo was conducting a Q&A with investors when the company was asked about AI, where President Shuntaro Furukawa provided the following statement.

Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognize that it has issues with intellectual property rights. Our company has decades of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers. While we are flexible in responding to technological developments, we hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be created through technology alone.

Source: Nintendo

It checks out that a company famously sacred about its intellectual property would cite IP rights concerns regarding the use of AI. Furukawa’s statement also touches on a common talking point in the AI conversation: the value of art created by humans vs machines.

With Nintendo likely gearing up to release the next generation of its console hardware in 2024, don’t expect generative AI to be part of those plans. For all things Nintendo, stay here on Shacknews.