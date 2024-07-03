Nintendo has no plans to use generative AI
The Switch maker wants to avoid potential copyright issues caused by AI.
As generative AI continues to grow and improve, we’ve seen several video game companies state their intention to use the technology in their future projects. One company that has been notably absent from that conversation, however, is Nintendo. When asked about the possibility of using generative AI for future games, Nintendo said it has no plans to do so.
This week, Nintendo was conducting a Q&A with investors when the company was asked about AI, where President Shuntaro Furukawa provided the following statement.
It checks out that a company famously sacred about its intellectual property would cite IP rights concerns regarding the use of AI. Furukawa’s statement also touches on a common talking point in the AI conversation: the value of art created by humans vs machines.
With Nintendo likely gearing up to release the next generation of its console hardware in 2024, don’t expect generative AI to be part of those plans. For all things Nintendo, stay here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo has no plans to use generative AI