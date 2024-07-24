New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mario + Rabbids director David Soliani leaves Ubisoft

Soliani closes out a 25-year-long career at Ubisoft that included directing Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Sparks of Hope.
TJ Denzer
David Soliani, a longtime lead at Ubisoft and director of both Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, is leaving the company after a 25-year run. Of that run, 11 years were spent on the Mario + Rabbids franchise. Soliani has not shared what he will be doing after Ubisoft at this time.

David Soliani shared word of his exit from Ubisoft via his personal social media this week. In his post, Soliani thanked the fans of Mario + Rabbids for their support throughout his career:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released in 2017 and Sparks of Hope released in 2022. Both games were highly beloved by those who played them, bringing an X-COM style of cover based strategy to play alongside a delightful array of rabbid-ized Mario and Mushroom Kingdom characters. We certainly enjoyed Sparks of Hope when we reviewed it and the game was further supported through DLC packs for quite a while after its release.

It's a shame we won’t get to see more out of Soliani’s director talents at Ubisoft, but given what he put up for Mario + Rabbids, we’re excited to see what he does next. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.

