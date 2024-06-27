New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo says it has increased its information security to combat leaks

The Switch maker says it's also educating employees on the matter.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

The last couple of Nintendo Directs featured major announcements about future games coming to the Switch, but these showcases were also preceded by leaks that revealed projects from multiple developers, including Nintendo themselves. Conversations around these leakers have heated up in recent weeks, and now Nintendo has acknowledged them, saying that they’ve taken steps to increase information security at the company.

Nintendo answered a question about recent leaks during a shareholder meeting this week, as translated by X user @NStyles.

Last week, a report from Bloomberg revealed that prominent Nintendo leaker Pyoro’s source of information was an employee of Nintendo Japan. It prompted the leaker to set his X account to private.

As Nintendo gears up for the reveal of its Switch successor later this fiscal year, it makes sense that the company is cracking down on information leaks. For all your Nintendo news, stay right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

