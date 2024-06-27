Nintendo says it has increased its information security to combat leaks The Switch maker says it's also educating employees on the matter.

The last couple of Nintendo Directs featured major announcements about future games coming to the Switch, but these showcases were also preceded by leaks that revealed projects from multiple developers, including Nintendo themselves. Conversations around these leakers have heated up in recent weeks, and now Nintendo has acknowledged them, saying that they’ve taken steps to increase information security at the company.

Nintendo answered a question about recent leaks during a shareholder meeting this week, as translated by X user @NStyles.

We have become aware of the specific issues pointed out through media reports and other sources. We work with specialist companies to diagnose information security and take various other measures. The company has introduced information security management as part of its internal information security system, and is also working on continuous education for employees.

Source: Nintendo

Last week, a report from Bloomberg revealed that prominent Nintendo leaker Pyoro’s source of information was an employee of Nintendo Japan. It prompted the leaker to set his X account to private.

As Nintendo gears up for the reveal of its Switch successor later this fiscal year, it makes sense that the company is cracking down on information leaks.