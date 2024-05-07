New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed in FY25, but not in June

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has issued a statement on when to expect news of the next Nintendo console.
Ozzie Mejia
Nintendo
Nintendo issued its earnings report for the 2024 fiscal year early Tuesday morning. Conspicuously absent is any mention of future Nintendo hardware, which only becomes more glaring as the company's future Nintendo Switch lineup becomes thinner. Following the release of Nintendo's latest financial documents, company president Shuntaro Furukawa personally took to Nintendo's social media to announce that news of Nintendo's next console would be coming in the next fiscal year. Just don't expect it in the next month.

Furukawa tweets about when to expect news of the next Nintendo console

Source: @NintendoCoLtd on X (Twitter)

The following was posted to the official Nintendo corporate X (Twitter) account minutes after the release of the company's FY 2024 financial results:

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.

It's been almost eight years, so it's easy to forget how the hype cycle for the Nintendo Switch played out, so here's a reminder. Recall that the Switch was first revealed in January 2017, two months prior to the handheld hybrid's on-sale date. Nintendo appears to be following this playbook again, keeping folks waiting until just before the end of the 2025 fiscal year for all of the pertinent details. In the meantime, it looks like there's a Nintendo Direct coming in June, which will focus on new titles for the home stretch of the Switch generation.

We'll continue to keep an eye out on any news pertaining to the Super Nintendo Switch unnamed-as-of-now Switch successor. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

