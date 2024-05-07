Nintendo (NTDOY) forecasts 19.3% drop in FY 2025 revenue Nintendo issued financial results for FY 2024 today alongside a cloudy FY 2025 forecast for the Mushroom Kingdom.

Nintendo is out with earnings results for FY24, and while the company did actually put together a decent 2024, the FY25 guidance paint a painful picture for Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom. Nintendo expects sales to fall 19.3% and earnings to fall 38.9% in FY25.

With the Nintendo Switch successor likely slipping into the next calendar year, the company still expects to sell 13.5 million console units in the upcoming year. This is the eighth trip around the sun for Nintendo's hybrid handheld home console.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa did take to Twitter to announce that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be announced within FY25, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Here's a link to the Nintendo's FY24 earnings release.

Looks like the Nintendo Switch console and its already epic library of great games will have to carry fans for another year. FY24 did have some bright spots with Mobile/IP related income growing 81.6% from the prior year driven by the wildly successfuly Super Mario Bros. Movie.

