Mario Movie boosted Nintendo (NTDOY) Mobile/IP related income up 81.6% in FY24

With another Nintendo (NTDOY) earnings report out, it's time to once again assess the effect that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has had on the company's revenue intake. Even though more than a year has passed since Illumination's animated blockbuster first premiered in theaters, the impact continues to be felt across Nintendo's mobile and IP-related income. The numbers have been crunched for the full 2024 fiscal year and the total boost from the Mario movie adds up to an 81.6 percent increase.



Source: Universal Pictures

"In the mobile and IP related business, sales totaled 92.7 billion yen (an increase of 81.6% year-on-year), bolstered mainly by the generation of revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term," reads the statement from the Nintendo FY 2024 earnings release.

The 92.7 billion yen figure translates roughly to $600 million USD. Recall that when we checked in with this figure back in August, that revenue figure was at $220 million. The movie ultimately grossed $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office, spreading the Mario Movie effect to fans across Japan, North America, Europe, Australia, South America, and Asia. Among the Nintendo properties to experience a boost has been Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Nintendo's earnings report cited the Mario Movie effect as a reason for the game's 8.18 million units sold over the last fiscal year.

It's understandable why Nintendo would want to keep the Mario movie party going. The Nintendo FY 2024 Financial Results Explanatory Material makes note that the next Mario movie from Illumination will be ready for a worldwide April 2026 release. We have a lot more to say about Nintendo's latest earnings, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest.