New Super Mario Bros. movie by Illumination teased for April 2026 release As part of Mario Day, Shigeru Miyamoto announced that a second film set in the Super Mario Bros. universe is in production at Illumination.

It could have been guessed that after the star-studded success of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo would probably be keen to continue expanding its cinematic universe. We already know of a Zelda movie in the works, but today, for Mario Day, Nintendo confirmed the next Mario Bros. movie is also happening, it’s planned to launched in April 2026, and Illumination is once again producing the film.

During a special Mario Day presentation on March 10, 2024, Shigeru Miyamoto took the spotlight for a moment. There, he shared some details about the new Super Mario Bros. film in production.

We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories. We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!

It sounds like Nintendo intends to be just a bit more hands-on in the creation of the second Super Mario Bros. movie, though their confidence is likely high in Illumination after the first film’s success. Last year, the Super Mario Bros. Movie topped more than $1 billion USD at the global box office. It has since gone on to have a positive effect on the sales of far more Nintendo (and especially Mario) apps and software.

With an April release date set for the second Super Mario Bros. movie, stay tuned for more details, including an official title, here at Shacknews.