The Super Mario Bros. Movie tops $1 billion in global box office sales Mario's grand return to the big screen is the latest movie to make $1 billion at the box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie had a massive debut in early April, receiving acclaim for its adaptation of gaming’s most beloved franchise. Produced by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, the movie brought in a heap of cash on opening weekend and maintained that momentum in subsequent weeks. It quickly became clear that the film was on its way to being one of the year’s biggest, and it just hit a major milestone. After less than a month in theaters, the Super Mario Bros. Movie has joined the billion-dollar club.

As the weekend box office totals began to come in on Sunday, we saw that The Super Mario Bros. Movie brought in $40 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. The film finished in first place, beating out movies like Evil Dead Rise and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The latest round of cash was enough to push The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s worldwide earnings past $1 billion.



The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first film to earn $1 billion at the box office since 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water. It’s also currently the highest-earning film of 2023 by a wide margin. Less than two weeks after its premiere, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-earning video game adaptation ever.

The Mario film has already left its fingerprint on pop culture, with Jack Black’s Peaches charting on the Billboard Hot 100. We here at Shacknews were big fans of the adaptation in our review, and recently speculated about what we would like to see in an inevitable sequel.

With the smash success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's a question of when, not if, we'll get the announcement of a sequel, or perhaps another adaptation of a Nintendo property.