Rockstar website changes suggest GTA+ may come to Nintendo Switch A supposedly discovered change to the GTA+ webpage suggests Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Online subscription service could extend to Switch soon.

For over a couple years now, Rockstar Games has been running the GTA+ subscription service, which gave bonuses to Grand Theft Auto Online players every month for a recurring fee. Now, there seems to be indication that Rockstar might be gearing up to extend the service to the Nintendo Switch platform. While Grand Theft Auto 5 isn’t on the hybrid handheld console, it may be a sign of things to come in the near future for Switch players and the GTA+ program.

Signs of the GTA+ program extending to Nintendo Switch were spotted by fans combing Rockstar’s GTA+ webpages this week. According to screenshots posted by Twitter user TezFunz2 an update that was made on the backend of the Rockstar website showed the Nintendo Switch as a platform for some of the games included in GTA+. Grand Theft Auto 5 isn’t on Nintendo Switch (yet), but one of the other benefits of GTA+ is that players can freely download a rotating assortment of Rockstar games that include Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which are all on the Switch.

Rockstar Games has updated the platform list for "Games Included with GTA+" to include Nintendo Switch, but it is not currently used on the site.



Rockstar may soon update these games on the Switch to be playable for free with a GTA+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/28Enxb5EtR — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 15, 2024

There has been no communication out of Rockstar yet as to the validity of GTA+ making its way over to Nintendo Switch, but the group has worked to provide solid value to the GTA+ subscription service since its 2022 launch. Arguably, making a number of Rockstar Games available on the Switch to use as one will through the subscription might be appealing, especially to those who play on the Switch regularly.

It seems we’ll still be waiting a bit for confirmation on this update to the GTA+ subscription, so stay tuned for more updates and details as they drop, and be sure to check out our other Rockstar Games coverage as well.