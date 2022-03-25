GTA+ is a new premium subscription for Xbox Series X/S & PS5 GTA Online players
Rockstar has introduced GTA+ to GTA Online, a monthly subscription that lets PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players access special benefits.
With Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online having gotten new and improved editions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, it looks like Rockstar is looking to entice players further to jump into the current gen console upgrade with a new premium subscription package. GTA+ is a monthly premium program that gives subscribed players various benefits, including a large monthly allowance of GTA$.
Rockstar announced the GTA+ program for Grand Theft Auto Online on March 25, 2022. Starting at $5.99 USD a month, GTA+ is available exclusively to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players of GTA Online. The program provides players with a monthly $500,000 worth of GTA$ deposited directly in their Maze Bank account in game. It also grants access to gameplay content, properties around Los Santos, special vehicle upgrades, GTA+-exclusive discounts, and a few other perks. Unfortunately, GTA+ seemingly won’t be extended to PS4, Xbox One, and PC players at this time.
Here's the rundown of full benefits announced by Rockstar for the first month of GTA+ subscription:
- GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.
That covers the initial offerings of GTA+, but there are more to come. With Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar has promised a new set of benefits each month. Stay tuned for further announcements of GTA+ benefits in the future.
