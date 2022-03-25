New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA+ is a new premium subscription for Xbox Series X/S & PS5 GTA Online players

Rockstar has introduced GTA+ to GTA Online, a monthly subscription that lets PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players access special benefits.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

With Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online having gotten new and improved editions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, it looks like Rockstar is looking to entice players further to jump into the current gen console upgrade with a new premium subscription package. GTA+ is a monthly premium program that gives subscribed players various benefits, including a large monthly allowance of GTA$.

Rockstar announced the GTA+ program for Grand Theft Auto Online on March 25, 2022. Starting at $5.99 USD a month, GTA+ is available exclusively to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players of GTA Online. The program provides players with a monthly $500,000 worth of GTA$ deposited directly in their Maze Bank account in game. It also grants access to gameplay content, properties around Los Santos, special vehicle upgrades, GTA+-exclusive discounts, and a few other perks. Unfortunately, GTA+ seemingly won’t be extended to PS4, Xbox One, and PC players at this time.

Here's the rundown of full benefits announced by Rockstar for the first month of GTA+ subscription:

  • GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
  • The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
  • The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
  • Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
  • Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
  • The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
  • The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
  • A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
  • 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
  • 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

That covers the initial offerings of GTA+, but there are more to come. With Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar has promised a new set of benefits each month. Stay tuned for further announcements of GTA+ benefits in the future.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

