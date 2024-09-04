Dota 2 The International 2024: Dates, teams, prize pools & where to watch The International 2024 is once again bringing the best Dota 2 teams in the world together for its yearly world championship competition.

This week marks the arrival of one of esports’ most popular tournaments: Dota 2 The International. The 2024 tournament is kicking off in Copenhagen, Denmark and will have 16 teams from around the world fighting it out for their part of a multi-million-dollar prize pool. If you want to follow along with the action, see who’s competing and when, or see what’s on the line, we have all of that covered for you right here.

Dota 2 The International 2024 dates & where to watch

Dota 2 The International 2024 kicked off with Group Stages and Seeding Deciders determining each team’s placement in the bracket will run from September 4 to September 7, 2024. Then, the main event and elimination rounds will run from September 8 to September 10 for the Playoffs and from September 13 to September 15 for the finals. Games will begin at around 1 a.m. PT / 4 p.m.. ET and can be viewed on SteamTV, YouTube, or Twitch, which is also embedded above.

Dota 2 The International 2024 teams

16 teams from around the world are duking it out for the lion's share of Dota 2 The International 2024's prize pool.

Source: Liquidpedia

The following lists include the teams participating in Dota 2 The International 2024, as well as their groups and seeding:

Group A

Xtreme Gaming (China)

Gaimin Gladiators (Canada)

1w Team (Russia)

HEROIC (Norway)

Group B

Cloud9 (Europe)

G2 x iG (China)

Talon Esports (Philippines)

Tundra Esports (United Kingdom)

Group C

BetBoom Team (Russia)

Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)

Nouns (United States/Canada)

Team Zero (China)

Group D

Team Liquid (Netherlands)

Team Spirit (Russia)

Aurora (Serbia)

Beastcoast (United States)

Dota 2 The International 2024 prize pool

The prize pool for Dota 2 The International 2024 is sitting at $2,409,156, as shared on Liquidpedia. That’s with a $1.6 million base pool, as well as $809,510 contributed by sponsors, and by players who bought the Dota 2 The International 2024 Compendium, which has replaced the Battle Pass. The breakdown of prizing has not been posted yet, but will be added as details are announced. All 16 teams that have qualified for or been invited to Dota 2 The International 2024 will see a payout regardless of placement.

That covers the entirety of details to catch Dota 2 The International 2024. Stay tuned for more coverage including results as they drop, right here at Shacknews.