Beyond Good and Evil 2 gets new creative director, Fawzi Mesmar Mesmar has been at Ubisoft for more than three years and worked on the BG&E 20th Anniversary Edition, as well as Star Wars Outlaws.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 now has a new creative director to see it through for the foreseeable future following the unexpected passing of previous director Emile Morel last year. Three-year veteran leadership Fawzi Mesmar is stepping into the role from here on out to oversee the game’s creative development.

Fawzi Mesmar shared his appointment to the creative director role on Beyond Good and Evil 2 via his personal LinkedIn profile. There, he revealed that he will be taking up the mantle of creative director to see Beyond Good and Evil 2 through to its finish:

I’m glad to share that I joined Beyond Good & Evil 2 as Creative Director. I have been working with those peeps for years now on this ambitious game and witnessed their talent firsthand. I am standing on the shoulders of creative giants that have supported the team before me, and I look forward to continuing to craft a game that is truly unique for players to enjoy.

Fawzi Mesmar announced his appointment to Beyond Good and Evil 2's creative director position on his LinkedIn this week.

Source: LinkedIn

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development turmoil for quite a few years. Officially confirmed at E3 2017, the game has seen a number of setbacks over the years, losing some leadership to workplace harassment investigations. However, maybe one of the biggest blows to BG&E2’s progress came when previous creative director Emile Morel unexpectedly passed away in June 2023.

For his part, Fawzi Mesmar has been involved in a number of high-profile productions at Ubisoft during his time there, including the Mario + Rabbids series, Star Wars Outlaws, and the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. Before Ubisoft, he was head of design at DICE and studio design director at King.

With Mesmar now leading Beyond Good and Evil 2, stay tuned for more news on the game as it drops, right here at Shacknews.