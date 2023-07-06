Beyond Good and Evil 2 creative director Emile Morel passes away at 40 Emile Morel had worked at Ubisoft for around 14 years and worked on further major titles before that.

Ubisoft Montpellier and the Beyond Good and Evil 2 dev team are mourning a major loss this week. The game’s creative director, Emile Morel, has passed away. He was 40 years old, having spent nearly 14 years of his career at Ubisoft and having picked up the torch to lead Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development after its previous director left the project and the company. There was no cause of death given at the time of his passing, as the privacy of his friends and family are being respected.

Emile Morel’s passing was reported on LinkedIn via colleagues who first learned of his passing. Ubisoft Montpellier where Morel worked also confirmed his passing in an obituary post on July 6, 2023. Emile Morel first began his career with Ubisoft in June 2009, aiding on a number of major projects before he made his way to the creative director role for Beyond Good and Evil 2 this year. Emile Morel replaced Guillaume Carmona as the lead of the game after Carmona was ousted for what appeared to be toxic workplace allegations.

Ubisoft Montpellier confirmed Emile Morel's passing on its LinkedIn page this week.

Source: Ubisoft

Before Ubisoft, Morel also worked as a game designer at Eden Games. There, he aided in the development of the 2008 Alone in the Dark game, as well as in Test Drive Unlimited 2, acting as senior game designer on both projects. Morel’s career was quite lengthy in the games industry. Nonetheless, as many of his colleague’s pointed out, he was still shockingly young at the time of his passing. Ubisoft took the time to honor Morel for his contributions to the company during his career.

We would like to take a moment to acknowledge the significant impact he made over the years on different games that make up the rich history of our studio.



For us, Emile was a close friend and a boundless source of positive energy. We all valued his passion and the way he told stories.



We will never forget Emile and his immense contribution to the BGE2 universe will forever endure.

Shacknews joins the game industry in mourning Morel’s passing and wishes his family and friends well in this difficult time.