Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition's extra content will connect to the sequel The new Treasure Hunt content will reportedly feature both more backstory for Jade, as well as a narrative connection to Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft officially unveiled the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, which is set to bring a wealth of upgrades, fixes, and new content to the classic game. That new content is also going to tease more info for Beyond Good & Evil 2. According to Ubisoft, the Treasure Hunt content will feature new lore for Jade, as well as the pirates we’ve seen teased in previous Beyond Good & Evil 2 reveals.

The details on Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition’s connection to Beyond Good & Evil 2 can be found in the announcement on Ubisoft’s website. There, Ubisoft briefly addresses that content that links the game to its sequel:

Players can take on a new treasure hunt with clues that will direct them across Hillys and yield in-game cosmetic rewards that tie into Jade's past - and to the pirates of Beyond Good and Evil 2.

It sounds like when Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition launches, we’ll get another tidbit about what’s going on in the second game. It’s been quite a while since we heard anything substantial about Beyond Good & Evil 2’s development. The game has been slowed down and delayed by a multitude of issues at Ubisoft, not the least of which was former Creative Director Emile Morel passing away in 2023.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition launches on PC and consoles next week, so stay tuned for more details as they drop. Otherwise, look forward to seeing more of what’s in store in Beyond Good & Evil 2 when the anniversary edition comes out.