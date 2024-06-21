New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition's extra content will connect to the sequel

The new Treasure Hunt content will reportedly feature both more backstory for Jade, as well as a narrative connection to Beyond Good & Evil 2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
2

Earlier this week, Ubisoft officially unveiled the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, which is set to bring a wealth of upgrades, fixes, and new content to the classic game. That new content is also going to tease more info for Beyond Good & Evil 2. According to Ubisoft, the Treasure Hunt content will feature new lore for Jade, as well as the pirates we’ve seen teased in previous Beyond Good & Evil 2 reveals.

The details on Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition’s connection to Beyond Good & Evil 2 can be found in the announcement on Ubisoft’s website. There, Ubisoft briefly addresses that content that links the game to its sequel:

It sounds like when Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition launches, we’ll get another tidbit about what’s going on in the second game. It’s been quite a while since we heard anything substantial about Beyond Good & Evil 2’s development. The game has been slowed down and delayed by a multitude of issues at Ubisoft, not the least of which was former Creative Director Emile Morel passing away in 2023.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition launches on PC and consoles next week, so stay tuned for more details as they drop. Otherwise, look forward to seeing more of what’s in store in Beyond Good & Evil 2 when the anniversary edition comes out.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

    June 21, 2024 10:23 AM

      June 21, 2024 10:28 AM

      "Available on all platforms" - I wonder, does that include Steam? Hard to tell with Ubisoft these days and there's no specifics beyond PC yet. They're still doing some timed exclusives, but they recently pulled the original BG&E from sale on Steam... so I'd hope they aren't gonna hold this release back for months.

      June 21, 2024 10:52 AM

      While the end boss of BG&E is a rote memorization piece of shit, I’m looking forward to playing this again and hearing Christophe Heral’s soundtrack firing on all cylinders.

