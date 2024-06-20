Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition releases next week on consoles & PC Ubisoft shared that the anniversary edition will have new content, a new 'Treasure Hunt', a revamped soundtrack, and an anniversary gallery.

Beyond Good & Evil has been bizarrely absent from news cycles for a while even with a sequel in longtime development. However, for the 20th anniversary of the original, Ubisoft unveiled something new: Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. It will feature new and original content, and it’s coming to consoles and PC next week.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was unveiled by Ubisoft during Limited Run Games’ LRG3 2024 presentation. The anniversary edition will feature a wealth of new content and upgrades and will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 25, 2024. It will also be included on Ubisoft+ subscriptions. Among the new content, players will get to check out a new Treasure Hunt, an anniversary gallery, a re-orchestrated soundtrack, and new content found in the base adventure. It will also be able to run at up to 4K and 60 FPS on any platform up to the task.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will come to "all platforms" and Ubisoft+ on June 25, 2024.

It's not Beyond Good & Evil 2, but at least Ubisoft is giving fans something in the franchise. Beyond Good & Evil 2 was first revealed at E3 2017. In the seven years since that announcement, there have been a lot of issues that complicated the game’s development, forcing Ubisoft to push the game back more and more. That included its previous creative director Emile Morel passing away a little under a year ago. Nonetheless, Ubisoft has said repeatedly that the game is still in development and it will share news when it can.

In the meantime, Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition looks like it will at least bring some new goodies to the table in a spruced-up remastering of the original. Stay tuned for more details as the game drops next week, right here at Shacknews.