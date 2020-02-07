Beyond Good & Evil 2 won't be out before April 2021, Says Ubisoft Ubisoft claims to have 5 AAA titles slated for launch through April 2021, but unfortunately Beyond Good & Evil 2 is not one of them.

It would appear that Ubisoft is gearing up for a packed year throughout 2020 and into 2021. The company recently laid out some plans regarding much of its major launches in the near future. Reportedly, Ubisoft is set to put out five triple-A titles in this coming year. However, those hoping to hear more on Beyond Good & Evil 2 in this case are out of luck. Ubisoft says it’s not part of the plan through Q4 in 2021.

Ubisoft revealed its upcoming plans in an investor’s call on February 6, 2020. In the call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made the claim about Ubi’s major game launches. We know that Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow 6: Quarantine take up three slots, but Guillemot claimed the other two games are from Ubisoft’s most biggest franchises.

We are excited by the prospect of our lineup,” Guillemot said. “The competitive environment will be challenging, but our production is progressing well, and our games will benefit from strong differentiation pillars. We also believe we have a well-balanced release schedule planned. It is not the first time we have had many releases in a given year, with five triple-As in financial year 15.”

It's been a while since we saw what looked like Jade resurface in Beyond Good & Evil 2, and it left us with a lot of questions. Unfortunately, it would appear we're not getting answers any time soon.

Unfortunately, when pressed on the matter of Beyond Good & Evil 2, Guillemot had decidedly less fortunate news to share on the matter.

“On BG&E2, we can't give you more information," Guillemot explaiend, "except the fact that it's not going be in the five games we will announce.”

It’s a bummer to say the least. We got one of our first major new looks at Beyond Good & Evil 2 at E3 2018, and it was a complete no-show at E3 2019 due to Ubisoft Montpellier skipping the show to focus on core development milestones. However, we haven’t gotten much more than that and it finally seemed about time for Ubisoft to share a little something new on the game. Alas, it seems Beyond Good & Evil 2 isn’t meant to be in 2020 and before the Q4 end of March 2021.

Either way, hopefully Guillemot will have mercy and share a tidbit or two with us sometime this year.