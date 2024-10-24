Monster Hunter Wilds open beta announced Capcom will be letting PS5 players have first crack at the open beta, but a crossplay test with Xbox and PC comes right after.

Monster Hunter fans that want to see what Wilds has in store from them are finally about to get their chance in the very near future. Capcom has announced an open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds. It will take part in two sessions. The first will be confined to PS5 players for about three days, but then the beta will open up to crossplay, allowing Xbox and PC players to join in. We’ve got the full details here on when and how to get involved here.

Capcom announced the details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds open beta on the latest Monster Hunter trailer. While the majority of the trailer showed off the new area of Oilwell Basin and the monsters we’ll be hunting there, we also learned that the open beta will open up for PlayStation 5 players on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 8 p.m. PT. It will run until October 30 at 8 p.m. PT. Then, on October 31, the beta will open to more platforms and crossplay will be turned on, allowing PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players to play together. The crossplay beta will run October 31 at 8 p.m. PT to November 3 at 7 p.m. PT.

This beta will be available to all players on each platform regardless of whether or not players have PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate. It’s an ambitious test bed to try to sort out some aspects of the crossplay early, so Capcom wants a lot of folks in the door to help stress test the systems. In turn, players will receive a Stuffed Felyne Teddy Pendant for their participation (not to mention getting to try one of the first public opportunities at the game).

We tried demos of Monster Hunter Wilds at Tokyo Game Show and were excited about how our favorite weapons played with the new mechanics. Stay tuned for more Monster Hunter Wilds coverage as it drops and get ready for the beta next week!