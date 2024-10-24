New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft confirms the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team has been disbanded

The publisher confirmed that most of The Lost Crown team have been 'shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

Over the course of the last week, the alarm was raised over Ubisoft seemingly disbanding the team at its Montpellier studio that worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. In new statements director from the company and its leadership, that seems to be true, although it doesn’t suggest there have been any sort of mass layoffs to go along with the action at this time.

Ubisoft confirmed the move of its Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team in a recent statement to Eurogamer, also posted on its social media. According to Senior Producer Abdelhak Elguess, it was a matter of moving the team on to new projects:

The current plans for The Lost Crown are to launch it on Mac following its recent release on Steam. Regardless, the rumors have gone around that sales of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown were not up to expectations and that this stopped the possibility of a sequel cold. It’s a shame considering Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was well-reviewed, especially here at Shacknews. However, the Prince of Persia brand also has a lot of irons in the fire, what with the Sands of Time remake still supposedly in development and The Rogue: Prince of Persia currently running through early access.

Regardless, it’s a shame to see that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown didn’t get more love. Stay tuned for more updates on the franchise and Ubisoft Montpellier, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

