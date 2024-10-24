Ubisoft confirms the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team has been disbanded The publisher confirmed that most of The Lost Crown team have been 'shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise.'

Over the course of the last week, the alarm was raised over Ubisoft seemingly disbanding the team at its Montpellier studio that worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. In new statements director from the company and its leadership, that seems to be true, although it doesn’t suggest there have been any sort of mass layoffs to go along with the action at this time.

Ubisoft confirmed the move of its Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team in a recent statement to Eurogamer, also posted on its social media. According to Senior Producer Abdelhak Elguess, it was a matter of moving the team on to new projects:

Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise. We know players have a love for this brand and Ubisoft is excited to bring more Prince of Persia experiences in the future.

I want to start with a huge THANK YOU for all the love you have all shown Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and that you have loved the game as much as we do. 💖



With that, here is a message from our Senior Producer Abdelhak Elguess. pic.twitter.com/eJV1iobvyK — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) October 24, 2024

The current plans for The Lost Crown are to launch it on Mac following its recent release on Steam. Regardless, the rumors have gone around that sales of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown were not up to expectations and that this stopped the possibility of a sequel cold. It’s a shame considering Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was well-reviewed, especially here at Shacknews. However, the Prince of Persia brand also has a lot of irons in the fire, what with the Sands of Time remake still supposedly in development and The Rogue: Prince of Persia currently running through early access.

Regardless, it’s a shame to see that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown didn’t get more love. Stay tuned for more updates on the franchise and Ubisoft Montpellier, right here at Shacknews.