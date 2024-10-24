Balatro gets Cyberpunk 2077, Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire & Stardew Valley content Each of these games gets their own deck in Balatro's free Friends of Jimbo 2 update on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

The Joker-collecting poker game Balatro has received quite the substantial free update today, bringing content from a number of popular indie and AAA games in as new decks in the Friends of Jimbo 2 update. The new decks include Cyberpunk 2077, Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley and the update is free on consoles, PC, and mobile devices today.

Developer Localthunk shared the details of Balatro’s Friends of Jimbo 2 update in a post on the studio’s social media channel this week. There, they revealed the details of the update. Essentially, the new content from other games comes as new decks. From the main menu, players can go to Settings and Customize Decks to see the new content. It allows players to swap out deck aesthetics with the new options, such as having V, Johnny Silverhand, and Jackie on the cards for the Cyberpunk 2077 deck. Slay the Spire, Binding of Isaac, and Stardew Valley deck themes will also be added.

Balatro has continued to keep momentum as one of the most fun things we’ve played all year. It was good enough when it first came out, but Localthunk has continued to support the game with new Jokers, a mobile release, and free content such as this Friends of Jimbo update. That was on top of a solid Shacknews review of the original game.

Localthunk also promises that even more fun is on the way for Balatro, so stay tuned to the game’s topic for further updates and coverage right here at Shacknews.