Balatro is getting a free major gameplay update in 2025 Developer LocalThunk thanked players for their support in helping the game move 2 million units and promised exciting things are on the way.

For the last week, Balatro developer LocalThunk has been teasing some reportedly big upcoming plans for the game, and today we learned about one of them. A major gameplay update is in the works for Balatro, and with that update, it will get a wealth of new cards and mechanics aimed at producing new strategies in the game. The update is currently planned to be released for free to Balatro owners in 2025. This comes alongside celebration of the milestone that Balatro hasw crossed over 2,000,000 unit sales.

LocalThunk shared some small details about the Balatro update in a post from the game’s social media. The dev had been teasing plans for something special coming to the game for quite some time in the form of three face-down cards.

“The first major gameplay update is coming to Balatro in 2025!” the post reads. “This update will bring new ideas and strategies to the game and as a token of huge appreciation to the game’s brilliant and passionate community, the update will be completely free.”

Many had suspected that this was going to be where we heard about a mobile version of Balatro, since it’s one of the most requested features for the game. Indeed, Balatro going mobile would be quite a fun time, but we’ve yet to see concrete confirmation so far beyond teases. Nonetheless, LocalThunk also points out that there are still two big reveals for Balatro that are planned for this summer, so hope springs eternal on that front.

We loved Balatro when we played it early this year and it currently sits high on our shortlist of our favorite 2024 games. We currently have slim details on the 2025 free update and the two upcoming reveals, so stay tuned to the Balatro topic for more updates and information.