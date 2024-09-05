Balatro comes to mobile on iOS & Android devices this September LocalThunk and Playstack have officially announced that Balatro will officially make its way to iOS and Android devices at the end of this month.

Balatro continues to be one of the funnest little games to have come out in 2024, and soon we’ll be able to take it with us wherever we go. The mobile version of Balatro has been announced at long last, promising to bring the game’s poker-playing, chip-stacking, and joker-collecting fun to iOS and Android devices. What’s more, we won’t be waiting long for it. Balatro comes to mobile at the end of this September.

Balatro Mobile was announced by Playstack and LocalThunk with a new trailer this week. Starting on September 26, 2024, Balatro will be available on Android devices via Google Play and on iOS devices via the Apple App Store and Apple Arcade.

We very much enjoyed Balatro alongside a wealth of other critics when we reviewed it earlier this year. Its got an addictive gameplay loop where bad luck can take you from the safest of positions to losing and starting a new run in the blink of an eye, but it’s also delightfully satisfying to collect jokers, power up your cards, and become an unstoppable chip-hoarding machine.

One of the few things we wanted, as well as many other fans, was a mobile version, and it’s long been rumored to be in development. With today’s news, it finally seems Balatro is on its way to one of the most perfect platforms for it. As we await the release at the end of September, stay tuned for more Balatro updates and coverage here at Shacknews.