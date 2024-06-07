New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC will have M. Bison, Elena, Terry Bogard & Mai Shiranui

Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui are coming over to Street Fighter 6 from SNK's fighting library alongside M. Bison and Elena.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Capcom showed up big at Summer Game Fest 2024, bringing a mind-blowing announcement about Street Fighter 6’s second year of DLC. It’s not just returning characters coming to Street Fighter 6, but crossover characters as well. SNK’s Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters series will be arriving in Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 DLC, and they’ll be joined by M. Bison and Elena.

Capcom announced the details of Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase. There, we learned that Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui will cross over to Street Fighter 6, and Elena and M. Bison will fill out the back half of the DLC season. Terry and Mai are some of the most popular characters from SNK’s fighters and they come as SNK is already preparing Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which also saw a new announcement during the show.

With Year 2 of Street Fighter confirmed, we’re looking forward to seeing what these characters can do as they release throughout the coming year. Stay tuned for more details as they announced right here at Shacknews. Be sure to check out the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

