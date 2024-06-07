Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC will have M. Bison, Elena, Terry Bogard & Mai Shiranui Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui are coming over to Street Fighter 6 from SNK's fighting library alongside M. Bison and Elena.

Capcom showed up big at Summer Game Fest 2024, bringing a mind-blowing announcement about Street Fighter 6’s second year of DLC. It’s not just returning characters coming to Street Fighter 6, but crossover characters as well. SNK’s Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters series will be arriving in Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 DLC, and they’ll be joined by M. Bison and Elena.

Capcom announced the details of Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase. There, we learned that Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui will cross over to Street Fighter 6, and Elena and M. Bison will fill out the back half of the DLC season. Terry and Mai are some of the most popular characters from SNK’s fighters and they come as SNK is already preparing Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which also saw a new announcement during the show.

With Year 2 of Street Fighter confirmed, we're looking forward to seeing what these characters can do as they release throughout the coming year.