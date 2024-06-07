Watch Summer Game Fest 2024 here Tune into Summer Game Fest 2024 as Geoff Keighley presents new game announcements and trailers.

Summer Game Fest, one of the year’s biggest gaming events, is here. Host Geoff Keighley will present several game announcements, DLC reveals, and trailers. It’s a can’t-miss event for video game fans, and you can watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 livestream here.

Watch Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024 will take place on June 7, 2024, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed above.

The details of Summer Game Fest are famously kept under wraps until the showcase. However, we know that it’ll feature multiple game reveals as well as updates on previously announced titles. We also expect the show to run for approximately two hours, keeping consistent with previous years.

That’s how you can watch Summer Game Fest 2024. We also encourage you to bookmark our dedicated topic page for the event as we’ll be reporting all of the announcements out of Summer Game Fest 2024.