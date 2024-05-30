Summer Game Fest 2024 event schedule A full schedule of all the gaming news events happening over the summer.

In addition to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest keynote, this summer will be packed with gaming showcases and reveal events from the industry’s biggest publishers. It’s a lot to keep up with, so we compiled a full schedule for all of the gaming news events happening in summer 2024.

Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule

Summer Game Fest 2024 Event Schedule Event Date & Time Where to watch PlayStation State of Play May 30 @ 3 PM PT/6 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Guerrilla Collective Showcase June 6 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Summer Game Fest June 7 @ 2 PM PT/5 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Devolver Direct June 7 @ 5 PM PT/8 PM ET YouTube Future of Play Direct June 8 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET YouTube Wholesome Direct June 8 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET YouTube Latin American Games Showcase June 8 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Women-Led Games Showcase June 8 @ 11:30 AM PT/2:30 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 8 @ 12 PM PT/3 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Xbox Games Showcase June 9 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct June 9 immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase YouTube/Twitch PC Gaming Show June 9 @ 1 PM PT/4 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Apple WWDC June 10 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube Ubisoft Forward June 10 @ 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET YouTube/Twitch Shacknews Indie Showcase June 20 @ 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET YouTube/Twitch

The above table features every summer gaming news event and where to watch them. Rows highlighted in red are events that have already happened. We'll update the schedule above with more events as they're announced.

If you’re curious about what to expect from each event, we’ve got brief descriptions of each showcase including known information and what they’ve delivered in years past.

PlayStation State of Play



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The May 2024 PlayStation State of Play will feature 14 games coming to PS5 and PS VR2, including titles from PlayStation Studios. Sony has also confirmed that the showcase will run for over 30 minutes.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase



Source: Guerrilla Collective

The Guerrilla Collective has mainly focused on indies and international games in recent years, and we expect that to remain true this year. The event is being produced in partnership with The Mix.

Summer Game Fest



Source: Geoff Keighley

One of the summer’s headlining events, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is home to some of the biggest reveals of the year from the industry’s most notable publishers. Host Geoff Keighley has already teased numerous developers that will be involved with the showcase.

Devolver Direct



Source: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital’s summer showcases have long parodied E3 (RIP) and the latest trends in the video game industry. Last year, the company introduced a retro rodent mascot, Volvy. This year, it’s his birthday!

Future of Play Direct



Source: Glitch

Another indie showcase that spotlights games from a variety of genres and developers. Last year, it featured a look at upcoming games for the Playdate handheld device.

Wholesome Direct



Source: Wholesome Games

Exactly what it bills itself as; a showcase filled with games that’d be described as “wholesome.” Whether that be farming sims or cozy lifestyle games, this event has no shortage of them.

Latin American Games Showcase



Source: Latin American Games Showcase

An event that highlights games from Latin American developers. This year’s showcase is presented by Devolver Digital and Raw Fury, two of the industry’s biggest indie publishers.

Women-led Games Showcase



Source: Women-led Games

This showcase centers on games developed by teams led by women. This showcase has also partnered with Devolver Digital, as well as the Latin American Games Showcase.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase



Source: Games Radar

Following an event in March, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase will feature more than 40 games coming to PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct



Source: Microsoft

Another headlining event of the summer, the Xbox Game Showcase will feature multiple announcements and updates for games being developed at Xbox Game Studios. It’ll be immediately followed by the Black Ops 6 Direct, a showcase fully dedicated to Treyarch’s new Call of Duty game.

PC Gaming Showcase



Source: PC Gamer

Held by gaming outlet PC Gamer, the PC Gaming Showcase specifically highlights games coming to digital storefronts on PC. This includes new titles as well as ports of existing games.

Apple WWDC



Source: Apple

While Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is primarily focused on iOS and other software, there have been gaming-related announcements in the past. Hideo Kojima appeared at last year’s event to announce that Death Stranding was coming to Mac.

Ubisoft Forward



Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is once again holding its own event to share announcements about its upcoming games. The studio recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Shadows as its next major release, and we expect to learn more about the Japan-set game during this event.

Shacknews Indie Showcase



Source: Shacknews

We’re bringing back our indie showcase! The Shacknews Indie Showcase will once again feature trailers and reveals for a variety of upcoming indie titles. No ads, just games!

