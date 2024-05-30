New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Summer Game Fest 2024 event schedule

A full schedule of all the gaming news events happening over the summer.
Donovan Erskine
Geoff Keighley
In addition to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest keynote, this summer will be packed with gaming showcases and reveal events from the industry’s biggest publishers. It’s a lot to keep up with, so we compiled a full schedule for all of the gaming news events happening in summer 2024.

Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule

Event Date & Time Where to watch
PlayStation State of Play May 30 @ 3 PM PT/6 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Guerrilla Collective Showcase June 6 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Summer Game Fest June 7 @ 2 PM PT/5 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Devolver Direct June 7 @ 5 PM PT/8 PM ET YouTube
Future of Play Direct June 8 @ 8 AM PT/11 AM ET YouTube
Wholesome Direct June 8 @ 9 AM PT/12 PM ET YouTube
Latin American Games Showcase June 8 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Women-Led Games Showcase June 8 @ 11:30 AM PT/2:30 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 8 @ 12 PM PT/3 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Xbox Games Showcase June 9 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct June 9 immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase YouTube/Twitch
PC Gaming Show June 9 @ 1 PM PT/4 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Apple WWDC June 10 @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET YouTube
Ubisoft Forward June 10 @ 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET YouTube/Twitch
Shacknews Indie Showcase June 20 @ 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET YouTube/Twitch

The above table features every summer gaming news event and where to watch them. Rows highlighted in red are events that have already happened. We'll update the schedule above with more events as they're announced.

If you’re curious about what to expect from each event, we’ve got brief descriptions of each showcase including known information and what they’ve delivered in years past.

PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation State of Play May 2024 infographic.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The May 2024 PlayStation State of Play will feature 14 games coming to PS5 and PS VR2, including titles from PlayStation Studios. Sony has also confirmed that the showcase will run for over 30 minutes.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2024 logo.

Source: Guerrilla Collective

The Guerrilla Collective has mainly focused on indies and international games in recent years, and we expect that to remain true this year. The event is being produced in partnership with The Mix.

Summer Game Fest

The Summer Game Fest typeface logo.

Source: Geoff Keighley

One of the summer’s headlining events, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is home to some of the biggest reveals of the year from the industry’s most notable publishers. Host Geoff Keighley has already teased numerous developers that will be involved with the showcase.

Devolver Direct

The Volvy mascot in a room with a character from Cult of the Lamb.

Source: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital’s summer showcases have long parodied E3 (RIP) and the latest trends in the video game industry. Last year, the company introduced a retro rodent mascot, Volvy. This year, it’s his birthday!

Future of Play Direct

The Future of Play logo and infographic.

Source: Glitch

Another indie showcase that spotlights games from a variety of genres and developers. Last year, it featured a look at upcoming games for the Playdate handheld device.

Wholesome Direct

The Wholesome Direct 2024 infographic, featuring faces of all its guest hosts in the shape of stars.

Source: Wholesome Games

Exactly what it bills itself as; a showcase filled with games that’d be described as “wholesome.” Whether that be farming sims or cozy lifestyle games, this event has no shortage of them.

Latin American Games Showcase

The Latin American Games Showcase infographic, including logos for the event and its partners.

Source: Latin American Games Showcase

An event that highlights games from Latin American developers. This year’s showcase is presented by Devolver Digital and Raw Fury, two of the industry’s biggest indie publishers.

Women-led Games Showcase

The graphic for the Women-led Games Showcase, with logos for partners and sponsors.

Source: Women-led Games

This showcase centers on games developed by teams led by women. This showcase has also partnered with Devolver Digital, as well as the Latin American Games Showcase.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The Future Games Showcase logo

Source: Games Radar

Following an event in March, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase will feature more than 40 games coming to PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

The Xbox and Black Ops 6 logos side-by-side.

Source: Microsoft

Another headlining event of the summer, the Xbox Game Showcase will feature multiple announcements and updates for games being developed at Xbox Game Studios. It’ll be immediately followed by the Black Ops 6 Direct, a showcase fully dedicated to Treyarch’s new Call of Duty game.

PC Gaming Showcase

The PC Gaming Show logo.

Source: PC Gamer

Held by gaming outlet PC Gamer, the PC Gaming Showcase specifically highlights games coming to digital storefronts on PC. This includes new titles as well as ports of existing games.

Apple WWDC


Source: Apple

While Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is primarily focused on iOS and other software, there have been gaming-related announcements in the past. Hideo Kojima appeared at last year’s event to announce that Death Stranding was coming to Mac.

Ubisoft Forward

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is once again holding its own event to share announcements about its upcoming games. The studio recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Shadows as its next major release, and we expect to learn more about the Japan-set game during this event.

Shacknews Indie Showcase

The Shacknews logo and name on a black background.

Source: Shacknews

We’re bringing back our indie showcase! The Shacknews Indie Showcase will once again feature trailers and reveals for a variety of upcoming indie titles. No ads, just games!

Bookmark this article so that you can keep up with all things Summer Game Fest. You can expect to read all of the biggest announcements from the aforementioned events right here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

