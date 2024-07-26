Weekend Console Download Deals for July 26: Summer sales continue

The big summer sales are continuing for another week. PlayStation's Summer Sale and Xbox's Ultimate Game Sale are going on for a few more days, so be sure to take advantage of these deep discounts while you still can. They're joined by Nintendo's Narrative Sale, featuring some of the best storytelling games out there. Take some time to take a look at that too.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Summer Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth + Remake - $74.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $37.49 (25% off)
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 8 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $38.49 (45% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $44.99 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones - $34.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $20.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $27.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- High on Life - $29.99 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Borderlands 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- EA SPORTS NHL 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Among Us - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $14.99 (50% off)
- Garden Story - $7.99 (60% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $7.49 (50% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Palworld [Xbox Game Preview] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $37.49 (25% off)
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tekken 8 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (70% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $23.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- F1 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.49 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $10.49 (85% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $27.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $14.99 (70% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Narrative Games Sale
- The Longing - $11.24 (25% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lamplight City - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tails Noir - $7.49 (70% off)
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow - $9.74 (35% off)
- Heaven's Vault - $8.99 (50% off)
- Unforeseen Incidents - $12.99 (35% off)
- Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure - $2.99 (85% off)
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet - $9.99 (50% off)
- Beyond a Steel Sky - $9.99 (75% off)
- Creaks - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $2.99 (88% off)
- Growbot - $12.99 (35% off)
- Lair of the Clockwork God - $3.99 (80% off)
- Lucy Dreaming - $15.19 (20% off)
- Unavowed - $5.24 (65% off)
- Mutropolis - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sonority - $12.99 (35% off)
- Syberia 1+2 - $1.99 (90% off)
- Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express - $19.99 (50% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $15.99 (20% off)
- Primordia - $5.24 (65% off)
- WB Games Mid-Year Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Mid-Summer Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Capcom Arcadium Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcadium 2nd Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Games Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chucklefish 13th Anniversary Sale
- Eastward - $12.49 (50% off)
- Wildfrost - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wargroove - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wargroove 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pathway - $4.79 (70% off)
- INMOST - $4.49 (70% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $17.99 (40% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $15.99 (20% off)
