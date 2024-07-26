Weekend PC Download Deals for July 26: Epic Games Summer Sale continues

Epic Games still has more gas in its tank, so they're continuing to run the annual summer sale. Games like Alan Wake 2 and the Homeworld 3 premium edition remain on sale and are two titles that can't be picked up anywhere else on PC. If you're looking for something from Steam, be sure to check out the SimFest sale or take a look at Dead by Daylight, which is in the middle of a free weekend.

Also, head over to GOG.com, where not only is Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition on sale, but there's a new mod called Fallout London that's being thrown in for free for a limited time.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Descenders and Session: Skate Sim. Pay $15 or more to also receive PGA Tour 2K23 and NBA 2K24. Pay $30 or more to also receive Barton Lynch Pro Surfing, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and Skater XL. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe Edition and TransOcean: The Shipping Company. Pay $10 or more to also receive TransOcean 2: Rivals, Bus Simulator 18 (w/various DLC packs), and ABRISS: Build to Destroy. Pay $20 or more to also receive Bus Simulator '21 Next Stop and Firefighting Simulator: The Squad. Pay $25 or more to also receive Bus Simulator '21 Gold Upgrade and Construction Simulator. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get TowerFall Ascension, Webbed, and Celeste. Pay $10 or more to also receive Hero's Hour, Children of Morta Complete Edition, Anvil Saga, and Rivals of Aether. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get VVVVVV and Super Meat Boy. Pay $5 or more to also receive Epic Battle Fantasy Collection, Super Fancy Pants Adventure, Worms WMD, and The Last Stand Legacy Collection. Pay $15 or more to also receive Submachine: Legacy and Strike Force Heroes. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.