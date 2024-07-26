Weekend PC Download Deals for July 26: Epic Games Summer Sale continues

Epic Games still has more gas in its tank, so they're continuing to run the annual summer sale. Games like Alan Wake 2 and the Homeworld 3 premium edition remain on sale and are two titles that can't be picked up anywhere else on PC. If you're looking for something from Steam, be sure to check out the SimFest sale or take a look at Dead by Daylight, which is in the middle of a free weekend.
Also, head over to GOG.com, where not only is Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition on sale, but there's a new mod called Fallout London that's being thrown in for free for a limited time.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch - FREE until 8/1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/14)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Epic Games Summer Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition - $71.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $17.49 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $37.49 (25% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $20.99 (70% ff)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (35% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $14.99 (70% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $14.99 (70% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $12.49 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $10.19 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Summer Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.19 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (82% off)
Gamebillet
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $30.29 (24% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.14 (22% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.29 (41% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.89 (60% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $32.49 (46% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $16.49 (34% off)
Gamersgate
- Open Roads [Steam] - $13.19 (34% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $18.47 (38% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series [Steam] - $12.55 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $11.24 (44% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.29 (43% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $7.92 (60% off)
GamesPlanet
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.49 (76% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (63% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $5.75 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout London - FREE until 8/1 (Fallout 4 GOTY Edition required to run)
- Call of Juarez - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- Prey - $2.99 (90% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $1.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Total War: Pharaoh [Steam] - $24.11 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Gas Station Simulator [Steam] - $11.89 (41% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get Tropico 3 Gold Edition. Pay $5 or more to also receive Port Royale 3 Gold Edition and Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle. Pay $9 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4 Extended Edition, and Tropico 5 Complete Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Railway Empire and Tropico 6 El Prez Edition with various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive three more Tropico 6 DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get Descenders and Session: Skate Sim. Pay $15 or more to also receive PGA Tour 2K23 and NBA 2K24. Pay $30 or more to also receive Barton Lynch Pro Surfing, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and Skater XL. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe Edition and TransOcean: The Shipping Company. Pay $10 or more to also receive TransOcean 2: Rivals, Bus Simulator 18 (w/various DLC packs), and ABRISS: Build to Destroy. Pay $20 or more to also receive Bus Simulator '21 Next Stop and Firefighting Simulator: The Squad. Pay $25 or more to also receive Bus Simulator '21 Gold Upgrade and Construction Simulator. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get TowerFall Ascension, Webbed, and Celeste. Pay $10 or more to also receive Hero's Hour, Children of Morta Complete Edition, Anvil Saga, and Rivals of Aether. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get VVVVVV and Super Meat Boy. Pay $5 or more to also receive Epic Battle Fantasy Collection, Super Fancy Pants Adventure, Worms WMD, and The Last Stand Legacy Collection. Pay $15 or more to also receive Submachine: Legacy and Strike Force Heroes. These activate on Steam.
- Thunderdome Throwdown Sale
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $28.00 (20% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $9.99 (75% off)
- For Honor [Ubisoft] - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Thunderdome Throwdown Sale.
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- For Honor - $4.50 (85% off)
Steam
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $38.49 (45% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/28)
- SimFest 2024
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fabledom - $13.64 (35% off)
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Frostpunk - $4.49 (85% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam SimFest 2024 Sale.
- Street Fighter Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Street Fighter Sale.
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Viewfinder - $14.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Party Animals - $15.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $2.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
