Hearthstone: Perils in Paradise - 10 decks to use on Day 1

After 10 years, it's time for Hearthstone to take a well-earned vacation. As part of the Year of the Pegasus, Blizzard is hitting the tropical climate for Hearthstone: Perils in Paradise. It adds 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes, adding some new keywords that will change the way the game is played. It's also going to mix and match some classes in new and exciting ways.

With Perils in Paradise releasing today, that means it's time to look at some decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. Shacknews recently had a chance to play against some of these decks ourselves during last week's Hearthstone Theorycrafting session. We fared... quite poorly this time, but we did gain some valuable intel on some of the big decks to check out on Day 1.

Without further delay, here are some decks worth trying out on day one of Perils in Paradise.

Funki Monki's Combo Paladin



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Divine Brew

2x (1) Lifesaving Aura

2x (1) Rigeteous Protector

2x (1) Vicious Slitherspear

2x (2) Greedy Partner

2x (2) Hand of A'dai

2x (2) Hi Ho Silverwing

1x (2) Instrument Tech

2x (2) Oh, Manager!

2x (3) Holy Cowboy

2x (3) Metal Detector

2x (3) Sea Shill

1x (3) Trinket Artist

1x (4) Griftah, Trusted Vendor

2x (4) Grillmaster

2x (4) Holy Glowsticks

1x (5) Sunsapper Lynessa

Deck ID

We're leading off with the Paladin for one big reason and that's because it'll probably be one of the most broken decks on Day 1. That's mainly because of Sunsapper Lynessa, which grants access to the Rogue cards for this set. More importantly, she makes it so that cards that cost (2) or less are cast twice. That also includes, as it turns out, the Coin. So once you fill your hand with Coins from cards like Greedy Partner, you can refresh your mana count handily to set up spells like Oh, Manager and Holy Glowsticks to go straight for the face.

I encountered this deck frequently during last week's Theorycrafting session and it almost always finished on Turn 6. It's brutal to deal with and it's going to have a wildly high success rate. Get in on the ground floor for this one, because I would expect some nerfs on key cards sooner than later.

MarkMcKz's Shudderblock Shaman



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

1x (1) Patches the Pilot

2x (2) Conductivity

2x (2) Malted Magma

2x (2) Needlerock Totem

2x (2) Sigil of Skydiving

2x (2) Siren Song

1x (3) Carefree Cookie

2x (3) Fairy Tale Forest

2x (3) Skirting Death

2x (4) Cabaret Headliner

2x (4) Sand Art Elemental

1x (5) Carress, Cabaret Star

2x (5) Frosty Decor

1x (5) JIVE, INSECT!

1x (5) Magatha, Bane of Music

1x (6) Golganneth, the Thunderer

1x (6) Incindius

1x (6) Shudderblock

2x (7) Razzle Dazzler

Deck ID

Incindius is a fascinating new Legendary that adds five Eruptions to your deck, each of which do more damage to your opponent the longer that Incindius stays alive. At the very least, if you end your turn without drawing more cards, the Eruptions will do two damage each. That's a decent 10 damage value. Now ask yourself what happens if Shudderblock gets added to the equation.

The result is utter catastrophe for your opponent, who now has the spectre of 15 Eruptions, each doing two damage a piece, for a whopping 30 damage total. The trick will be keeping your Shaman alive long enough to make this combo work, but there's potential for havoc here and it's a lot of fun.

BabyBear's Pirate Demon Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Through Fel and Flames

2x (1) Miracle Salesman

1x (1) Patches the Pilot

2x (1) Sock Pupper Slitherspear

2x (1) Taste of Chaos

2x (1) Treasure Distributor

2x (2) Adrenaline Fiend

2x (2) Bloodsail Recruiter

2x (2) Quick Pick

2x (2) Sigil of Skydiving

2x (3) Hozen Roughhouser

2x (3) Southsea Captain

2x (4) Dangerous Cliffside

1x (4) Kayn Sunfury

2x (4) Resort Valet

1x (7) Marin the Manager

1x (8) Zilliax Deluxe 3000 1x (3) Pylon Module 1x (5) Ticking Module



"Wait a minute, Ozzie!" you might be saying. "Where's the deck code?"

Well, we've hit an unprecedented moment in the history of this feature. There isn't one! With the launch of this expansion, Blizzard has done something extra cool and added deck recipes for each class crafted by certain Hearthstone content creators. BabyBear recently got a chance to toss in her input and came up with a fabulous new Pirate Demon Hunter deck. Simply hit the "New Deck" button and select BabyBear's Pirate Demon Hunter deck from the list and you're ready to go.

The important thing about Pirate Demon Hunter is for it to strike fast, as is usually the Demon Hunter's method. Patches the Pilot and Sigil of Skydiving will set up a multitude of Pirates with Charge hitting the board. At 1/1, they seem harmless until you get stat-boosters like Southsea Captain and Zilliax Deluxe 3000 on board.

Try this recipe. I don't think you'll be disappointed.

MartianBuu's Maestra Rogue



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Preparation

2x (1) Deadly Poison

2x (1) Party Fiend

2x (1) Valeera's Gift

2x (2) Cursed Souvenir

2x (2) Eat! The! Imp!

2x (2) Harmonic Hip Hop

2x (3) "Health" Drink

2x (3) Concierge

1x (3) Gorgonzormu

1x (3) Velarok Windblade

1x (4) Sonya Waterdancer

2x (4) Spectral Cutlass

2x (5) Sandbox Scoundrel

1x (6) Maestra, Mask Merchant

1x (6) Party Planner Vona

1x (6) Treasure Hunter Eudora

2x (8) Snatch and Grab

Deck ID

It's gone under the radar with the meta being what it is over the last few months, but does anyone remember that Spectral Cutlass came back into Standard this year? That makes it a great weapon to use alongside the new Maestra, Mask Merchant Legendary. Maestra will offer a Hero card from the past. Playing that Hero card will change the player's class, meaning any Rogue played from that point forward will add Durability to Spectral Cutlass.

Add Attack power to Spectral Cutlass using cards like Deadly Poison and Harmonic Hip Hop and the new Legendary helps make this weapon a potent one and one that's not to be messed with.

Kris O Five/DenimBlue's Amalgam Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

1x (1) Adaptive Amalgam

2x (1) Catch of the Day

2x (1) Cup o' Muscle

2x (2) Absorbent Parasite

2x (2) Always a Bigger Jormungar

2x (2) Birdwatching

2x (2) Messenger Buzzard

2x (2) Pet Parrot

1x (3) All You Can Eat

2x (3) Trusty Fishing Rod

2x (4) Camouflage Mount

2x (4) R.C. Rampage

2x (4) Saddle Up!

2x (4) Undercooked Calamari

2x (6) Hollow Hound

1x (6) Ranger Gilly

1x (7) Sasquawk

Deck ID

There's a new Amalgam on the block this expansion and we get a good look at it courtesy of DenimBlue by way of Kris O Five. Adaptive Amalgam is a 1-Cost card with properties of all tribes with a Deathrattle that puts it back in your deck with all enchantments retained. Hunter has some sickening tools that can make this Amalgam quite dangerous, like Cup 'o Muscle, Birdwatching, and Camouflage Mount.

The trick to getting Amalgam to work is to get back on the board as often as possible. Fortunately, tools like Trusty Fishing Rod and All You Can Eat make that totally possible.

Christian's Taunt Ramp Druid



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Innervate

2x (1) Cactus Construct

2x (1) Malfurion's Gift

2x (2) Trail Mix

2x (3) New Heights

2x (3) Tortollan Traveler

1x (4) King Tide

1x (5) Greybough

1x (5) Mistah Vistah

2x (5) Summer Flowerchild

1x (6) Crystal Cluster

2x (6) Doomkin

1x (6) Toyrantus

2x (7) Bouldering Buddy

1x (7) Sleep Under the Stars

2x (8) Hydration Station

2x (8) Tsunami

1x (9) Zilliax Deluxe 3000 1x (4) Virus Module 1x (5) Perfect Module

1x (10) Eonar, the Life-Binder

Deck ID

Even without the Guff Hero Card, the Druid keeps finding new and creative ways to ramp up. New Heights is the latest hotness in ramping tech, giving Druid an increased Mana cap of three every time it's played. When combined with the new Mistah Vistah card, the Druid's Mana total can get out of control, leading to big hits from cards like Hydration Station and Tsunami.

Keep the pressure going with Greybough, who can attach himself to numerous Taunt cards to keep that wall up. If you plan accordingly, you can even get one off of a Hydration Station play and keep up the pressure.

And speaking of ramping...

Warshack's Ramp Warrior



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (2) Needlerock Totem

2x (2) Part Scrapper

2x (2) Quality Assurance

2x (2) Safety Goggles

2x (2) Trail Mix

2x (3) New Heights

2x (3) Tortollan Traveler

2x (4) Boom Wrench

2x (4) Crimson Expanse

2x (5) Chemical Spill

1x (6) Hamm, the Hungry

2x (6) Testing Dummy

2x (7) Sleep Under the Stars

2x (8) Hydration Station

1x (8) Inventor Boom

1x (9) Botface

1x (9) Zilliax Deluxe 3000 1x (4) Virus Module 1x (5) Perfect Module



Deck ID

Don't look now, but those helpful ramp tools that the Druid just got? They're also accessible by the Warrior thanks to Hamm, the Hungry. A ramped-up Warrior is a frightening thing, because suddenly those Botface plays don't seem so inefficient.

Keep tossing Testing Dummies at your opponent and then be ready to simply bring them back with Inventor Boom. The new Warrior meta looks a lot like the old one, but why fix what isn't broken? Just give it more ramp tools.

RegisKillbin's Big Spell Mage



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Arcane Artificer

2x (1) Armor Vendor

2x (1) Miracle Salesman

2x (2) Wandmaker

2x (3) Bumbling Bellhop

2x (3) Mixologist

2x (3) Tide Pools

1x (4) Griftah, Trusted Vendor

1x (4) King Tide

2x (4) Watercolor Artist

2x (4) Boom Wrench

2x (5) Surfalopod

2x (6) Under the Sea

1x (7) Marin the Manager

2x (8) Tsunami

2x (9) Sunset Volley

1x (9) Yogg-Saron, Unleashed

1x (10) DJ Manastorm

1x (10) The Galactic Projection Orb

Deck ID

Big Spell Mage has been a reliable archetype across Hearthstone's 10-year history, but one that's often undone by the hefty costs of those big spells. Fortunately, Perils in Paradise is offering a few ways to fudge those numbers a bit. King Tide is the Legendary to watch for, as he'll set the cost of all spells to (5) until the end of the Mage's following turn. That can help wreck the plans of some Rogue and Paladin players, who suddenly won't have those cheap spells at their disposal anymore. More importantly, for the purposes of this deck, it makes those big spells a lot more playable.

A 5-Cost Tsunami or Sunset Volley can do some heavy damage. If they don't set the table for a win on the next turn, that's ok, because DJ Manastorm and The Galactic Projection Orb can help keep the party going. Even Marin the Manager can do some work in this deck, potentially drawing three big-time spells that all cost (0).

Nohandsgamer's Automaton Priest



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Astral Automaton

2x (1) Catch of the Day

2x (1) Crimson Clergy

2x (1) Funnel Cake

2x (2) Creation Protocol

1x (2) Instrument Tech

2x (2) Pet Parrot

2x (2) Power Chord: Synchronize

1x (3) Chillin' Vol'jin

2x (3) Mixologist

1x (3) Pip the Potent

2x (3) Trusty Fishing Rod

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

1x (4) Griftah, Trusted Vendor

1x (4) Narain Soothfancy

1x (6) Ra-den

1x (7) Aman'Thul

1x (7) Sasquawk

2x (7) Thirsty Drifter

1x (8) Zilliax Deluxe 3000

1x (3) Pylon Module 1x (5) Ticking Module



Deck ID

It's the revenge of the Astral Automaton! The Priest has some new ways to keep the Astral Automaton assembly line rolling. A lot of those tools come courtesy of the Hunter and Hunter Tourist Chillin' Vol'jin. With Vol'jin in your deck, you can use cards like Pet Parrot and Sasquawk to put down more Automatons.

Plus, don't forget that Priest has Automaton duplication tools already. Keep throwing down Creation Protocol, Power Chord: Synchronize, and Pip the Potent and watch the robots get bigger.

Ozzie's (New) Fatigue Warlock



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Felstring Harp

2x (1) Tidepool Pupil

2x (1) Void Virtuoso

2x (2) Baritone Imp

2x (2) Crescendo

2x (2) Defile

2x (2) Eat! The! Imp!

2x (2) Fearless Flamejuggler

2x (3) "Health" Drink

2x (3) Encroaching Insanity

1x (3) Gorgonzormu

2x (3) Mixologist

2x (3) Sacrificial Imp

2x (4) Crazed Conductor

1x (4) Griftah, Trusted Vendor

1x (6) Incindius

1x (6) Party Planner Vona

Deck ID

For my usual contribution to this feature, I kept it simple. Fatigue Warlock is already an incredible deck in the current meta and the Warlock is getting some new tools to keep those Fatigue effects rolling. Tidepool Pupil is the most solid way to get more Crescendo spells into your hand and keep the opponent's board clear.

Plus, if you're taking extra damage, it feeds into the new Party Planner Vona Legendary, which suddenly puts the specter of an 8/8 Ouroboros into play.

Those are just some of the decks that you're encouraged to use on day one of Hearthstone: Perils in Paradise. What are you planning to use? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments.