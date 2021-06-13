Where was The Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 2021? Anyone hoping to hear more about the new Elder Scrolls game may have left the Xbox Bethesda Showcase disappointed. What happened?

There was a lot of excitement in the air when Microsoft took the stage for E3 2021 this year. This was the first year of the joint Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, in which the publishing giant would show the best from their first party studios, as well as the best from new acquisition Bethesda Softworks. While there was a lot of news from Bethesda's end, there was one noteworthy absence, as players noticed there was no sign of The Elder Scrolls 6.

Where was The Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 2021?

The wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 has already been agonizing. Can you believe, dear reader, that it's been a full three years since The Elder Scrolls 6 was first unveiled all the way back at E3 2018?

Hope always springs eternal with the game-playing populace and there were some hoping to see an update on The Elder Scrolls 6. That was not meant to be. It probably shouldn't be expected for a while. Remember that back in May 2020, Bethesda's Pete Hines indicated that any Elder Scrolls 6 news would be coming years from now.

When can players expect to hear more about The Elder Scrolls 6? Will it be console exclusive to Xbox, just like Starfield turned out to be? These questions and more will be answered down the road, but not today. For now, keep it on Shacknews, as we continue to follow everything that is announced during this very busy E3 2021 week.