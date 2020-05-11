Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now" Looks like we'll be waiting for a while when it comes to news about the next Elder Scrolls title, according to Pete Hines.

Do you remember The Elder Scrolls 6? We do. Unfortunately, we won't be getting any new information about the game for some time, according to Bethesda Softworks' senior VP of global marketing Pete Hines.

In response to a fan tweet asking for news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 from Twitter user @KilowattQ, Hines asserted that information about the game was still "years from now" away, following Starfield, which gamers "pretty much know nothing about."

"Alright check it out @DCDeacon , let’s cut the sh$t, when can we expect some info on #TheElderScrollsVI ? We 👏 need 👏 this👏 #Bethesda #elderscrolls #XboxSeriesX," wrote @KilowattQ.

"It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations," Hines replied.

The last time anyone heard about Elder Scrolls 6 was actually two years ago during E3 2018. We got a very brief reveal trailer that showed off a partial landscape and the game's familiar score. But it looks like we won't be able to expect anything more than that for quite some time, and we haven't even heard much about Starfield at all.

It's now officially been nearly a decade since we got a new Elder Scrolls, with the most recent title being Skyrim back in 2011. It's continued to receive additional ports over the years, including to the Nintendo Switch. But at some point, something has to give. Hopefully this is just a bit of hyperbole, but don't get your hopes up for any news soon.