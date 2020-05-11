Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now"
Looks like we'll be waiting for a while when it comes to news about the next Elder Scrolls title, according to Pete Hines.
Do you remember The Elder Scrolls 6? We do. Unfortunately, we won't be getting any new information about the game for some time, according to Bethesda Softworks' senior VP of global marketing Pete Hines.
In response to a fan tweet asking for news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 from Twitter user @KilowattQ, Hines asserted that information about the game was still "years from now" away, following Starfield, which gamers "pretty much know nothing about."
"Alright check it out @DCDeacon , let’s cut the sh$t, when can we expect some info on #TheElderScrollsVI ? We 👏 need 👏 this👏 #Bethesda #elderscrolls #XboxSeriesX," wrote @KilowattQ.
"It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations," Hines replied.
The last time anyone heard about Elder Scrolls 6 was actually two years ago during E3 2018. We got a very brief reveal trailer that showed off a partial landscape and the game's familiar score. But it looks like we won't be able to expect anything more than that for quite some time, and we haven't even heard much about Starfield at all.
It's now officially been nearly a decade since we got a new Elder Scrolls, with the most recent title being Skyrim back in 2011. It's continued to receive additional ports over the years, including to the Nintendo Switch. But at some point, something has to give. Hopefully this is just a bit of hyperbole, but don't get your hopes up for any news soon.
Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now"
Meanwhile Skyrim continues to be a top seller across basically every system ten years later. They didn’t blow shit, they’re making games that literally nobody else can. Why wouldn’t other companies fill this vacuum if they were able? Seems like an obvious jackpot given how thirsty everyone is. TES6 is gonna sell even more when it comes out in thirty years.
It's because the games are actually much more technically complex and labor intensive than consumers give them credit for. "They're all on the same engine!" - some person completely ignorant of software development, somewhere. They get exponentially more complex with each new generation also, so expecting a new one in the same timeframe as the old ones is not realistic.
I think it's just a case where there literally aren't any apples:apples comparisons in the industry, all we have are their previous track record on vastly different hardware requirements, or the release schedule of other, completely different companies making completely different software. So yeah when you compare Bethesda to Ubisoft or something it seems like they're "slow" but that's obviously not a good comparison.
I don't think that's true, though. I think you underestimate the technical complexity of the VERY specific thing Bethesda games do. Games like The Witcher, AssCreed, Zelda, ALL other open world games are not like TES in a ton of small ways that add up to a pretty different thing by the end. The world building and storytelling is garbage, that's definitely not the reason these games are so unique. It's the fact that they are truly attempting to be open/give unprecedented player freedom that is what makes them so difficult to replicate, IMO.
I think it's some of both.
On the one hand, as many people who played The Outer Worlds discovered, the bajillion persistent objects you can interact with, and the characters with behavioral routines more complex than "stand around and wait for the PC to talk to you", and the really sprawling open world, do a tremendous amount to enhance the verisimilitude of the game. You don't realize how important they are until they're not there.
On the other hand, Bethesda RPGs are filled with detailed, interesting locations, often with their own little stories and lore attached to them. They go farther than virtually any other open world game with their locations and the story and lore behind them. That goes a long way to draw people in and keep them playing and exploring.
Combined, those two aspects create a unique experience that really engages people over the long term.
I’m pretty sure that fixing a decade of technical debt with the engine is one reason this is taking so long. They can’t do what they did with Fallout 4 and slap some shit together with 10 year old tech and expect people to eat it up.
Modernizing the engine so it can compete with games like Witcher or Ass Creed is for sure one of the reasons it’s taking so long. The game after this one probably won’t take 10+ years to make.
"Fixing a decade of technical debt" in reality means they are developing, maintaining, and progressing their engine tech, like they do with every release. They're not "fixing their engine" like every uninformed gamer on reddit says they should do - they are improving their very specific tool that they use to create very specific (completely unique within the industry) games. They're developing a product that is orders of magnitude more complex than the previous one (like all their games). It's not going to take the same amount of time as a game from 10 years ago. From what I hear they've kept the team size the same as well (~100 ppl), so it taking the same amount of time simply wouldn't make sense.
Fallout 76 was a huge turd and the sales reflect that, the fact that people on steam are still buying it doesn't change the fact that they still haven't broke past 3 million units sold.
Fallout 4 sold well, but most of those sales were in the first 24 hours, when suckers like me bought it without realizing that it was garbage. It would be interesting to see how well Fallout 4 sold after 3-6 months compared to other titles like The Witcher 3 or Ass Creed Origins/Odyssey.
It's also worth noting that the FO76 team (and I think the Fallout team in general?) is totally separate from the TES team, so it's not really useful to make any predictions/assumptions based on that stuff anyway. Just as an aside I actually thought the tech for FO4 was perfectly fine. It looked great, had lots of fun new features like the settlement stuff. Sure the janky animations were still there, but that's definitely not a dealbreaker for me.
The thing that made FO4 suck was their double-down on the linear narrative content. There was just so much...plot, and characters, and your character talking, etc. All of it was dull as shit and made the world seem boring. That stuff is just never good from Bethesda, their strength is in environmental awe and splendor, letting your imagination go nuts filling in the blanks. Any time you have to do a real quest in those games it becomes pretty apparent where the real magic of those games lies.
Nintendo? Breath of the Wild scratched a very similar itch for me.
And Bethesda seems to want to replace the one area they still shine (unique sidequests with interesting dialog and characters) with procedural bullshit if their last few games is anything to go by.
Outside of a handful of sidequests I didn't care for Fallout 4 basically at all.
My point being that others are capable of making a Skyrim-esque game, but it's hard given the complexity of such a feat. The similarly sized studios don't usually want to wade in there and even for decently managed and staffed start ups (like Kingdom Come team), it's a long and difficult development.
