New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now"

Looks like we'll be waiting for a while when it comes to news about the next Elder Scrolls title, according to Pete Hines.

Brittany Vincent
36

Do you remember The Elder Scrolls 6? We do. Unfortunately, we won't be getting any new information about the game for some time, according to Bethesda Softworks' senior VP of global marketing Pete Hines.

In response to a fan tweet asking for news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 from Twitter user @KilowattQ, Hines asserted that information about the game was still "years from now" away, following Starfield, which gamers "pretty much know nothing about."

"Alright check it out @DCDeacon , let’s cut the sh$t, when can we expect some info on #TheElderScrollsVI ? We 👏 need 👏 this👏 #Bethesda #elderscrolls #XboxSeriesX," wrote @KilowattQ.

"It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations," Hines replied.

The last time anyone heard about Elder Scrolls 6 was actually two years ago during E3 2018. We got a very brief reveal trailer that showed off a partial landscape and the game's familiar score. But it looks like we won't be able to expect anything more than that for quite some time, and we haven't even heard much about Starfield at all.

It's now officially been nearly a decade since we got a new Elder Scrolls, with the most recent title being Skyrim back in 2011. It's continued to receive additional ports over the years, including to the Nintendo Switch. But at some point, something has to give. Hopefully this is just a bit of hyperbole, but don't get your hopes up for any news soon. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 11, 2020 10:25 AM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now"

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 10:29 AM

      lol

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 11, 2020 10:32 AM

      fucking morons

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 10:34 AM

      Not really surprising. Bethesda doesn't usually talk about their games much more than a year, year-and-a-half out, and like Pete says, we haven't even seen anything about Starfield yet.

      Also lol @ his "properly managing your expectations" comment.

      Also also, damnit tell us about Starfield!

      • OutlawSundown mercury mega
        reply
        May 11, 2020 10:40 AM

        Yeah they usually announce with a pretty short turnaround.

    • AitchJay mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 10:34 AM

      It's going to take them that long to add ray tracing support to Creation Engine.

    • bill crystals mercury mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 10:38 AM

      It’s pretty telling that there’s been an almost 10 year vacuum for these games and nobody in the industry has filled it. Nothing even remotely like the experience offered by TES/Fallout games at such a grand scale. Witcher, AssCreed games are not the same.

      • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 11, 2020 10:41 AM

        they blew it with the elder scrolls release time, Oblivion to Skyrim was 5 years, this is going to be 10+

        • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 11, 2020 10:41 AM

          Elder Scrolls 6 is now basically HL3

        • bill crystals mercury mega
          reply
          May 11, 2020 10:45 AM

          Meanwhile Skyrim continues to be a top seller across basically every system ten years later. They didn’t blow shit, they’re making games that literally nobody else can. Why wouldn’t other companies fill this vacuum if they were able? Seems like an obvious jackpot given how thirsty everyone is. TES6 is gonna sell even more when it comes out in thirty years.

          • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 11, 2020 10:49 AM

            Well of course it is still selling well and I don't fault them for milking it, but they still are wasting time (imo). I am as baffled by why no other devs can replicate it.

            • bill crystals mercury mega
              reply
              May 11, 2020 10:59 AM

              It's because the games are actually much more technically complex and labor intensive than consumers give them credit for. "They're all on the same engine!" - some person completely ignorant of software development, somewhere. They get exponentially more complex with each new generation also, so expecting a new one in the same timeframe as the old ones is not realistic.

              I think it's just a case where there literally aren't any apples:apples comparisons in the industry, all we have are their previous track record on vastly different hardware requirements, or the release schedule of other, completely different companies making completely different software. So yeah when you compare Bethesda to Ubisoft or something it seems like they're "slow" but that's obviously not a good comparison.

              • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 11:49 AM

                you're preaching to the choir about the technicality of the games, it just baffles me no other studio has even "tried" making a similar game

                • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 11, 2020 11:55 AM

                  What makes Skyrim special isn’t all the technical stuff, it’s the effort they put into world building and telling the story. Plenty of other studios do a much better job on the technical side of things, but none of them can do the world building part as well.

                  • bill crystals mercury mega
                    reply
                    May 11, 2020 12:51 PM

                    I don't think that's true, though. I think you underestimate the technical complexity of the VERY specific thing Bethesda games do. Games like The Witcher, AssCreed, Zelda, ALL other open world games are not like TES in a ton of small ways that add up to a pretty different thing by the end. The world building and storytelling is garbage, that's definitely not the reason these games are so unique. It's the fact that they are truly attempting to be open/give unprecedented player freedom that is what makes them so difficult to replicate, IMO.

                    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                      reply
                      May 11, 2020 1:09 PM

                      I think it's some of both.

                      On the one hand, as many people who played The Outer Worlds discovered, the bajillion persistent objects you can interact with, and the characters with behavioral routines more complex than "stand around and wait for the PC to talk to you", and the really sprawling open world, do a tremendous amount to enhance the verisimilitude of the game. You don't realize how important they are until they're not there.

                      On the other hand, Bethesda RPGs are filled with detailed, interesting locations, often with their own little stories and lore attached to them. They go farther than virtually any other open world game with their locations and the story and lore behind them. That goes a long way to draw people in and keep them playing and exploring.

                      Combined, those two aspects create a unique experience that really engages people over the long term.

              • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 11:50 AM

                I’m pretty sure that fixing a decade of technical debt with the engine is one reason this is taking so long. They can’t do what they did with Fallout 4 and slap some shit together with 10 year old tech and expect people to eat it up.

                Modernizing the engine so it can compete with games like Witcher or Ass Creed is for sure one of the reasons it’s taking so long. The game after this one probably won’t take 10+ years to make.

                • bill crystals mercury mega
                  reply
                  May 11, 2020 12:58 PM

                  "Fixing a decade of technical debt" in reality means they are developing, maintaining, and progressing their engine tech, like they do with every release. They're not "fixing their engine" like every uninformed gamer on reddit says they should do - they are improving their very specific tool that they use to create very specific (completely unique within the industry) games. They're developing a product that is orders of magnitude more complex than the previous one (like all their games). It's not going to take the same amount of time as a game from 10 years ago. From what I hear they've kept the team size the same as well (~100 ppl), so it taking the same amount of time simply wouldn't make sense.

                  • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    May 11, 2020 1:08 PM

                    There comes a point when that's not the right choice. I frankly think they were already at that point a generation ago.

                    • bill crystals mercury mega
                      reply
                      May 11, 2020 1:16 PM

                      They just gotta fix a few of these jank issues, then that'll really bust this Elder Scrolls thing wide open. Just slightly less janky and maybe Skyrim would be on the Steam top sellers list for 30 straight years instead of 29.

                      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                        reply
                        May 11, 2020 1:25 PM

                        Yea just look at what a smashing success their last two games are, it's clear that they can just keep shitting out the same thing without improving the underlying tech and everything will work out fine for them.

                        • bill crystals mercury mega
                          reply
                          May 11, 2020 1:33 PM

                          Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are also on the Steam top sellers list RIGHT NOW lmao. Dude their games are some of the most successful of all time, despite the alternate reality of some circlejerking nerds.

                          • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                            reply
                            May 11, 2020 1:41 PM

                            Fallout 76 was a huge turd and the sales reflect that, the fact that people on steam are still buying it doesn't change the fact that they still haven't broke past 3 million units sold.

                            Fallout 4 sold well, but most of those sales were in the first 24 hours, when suckers like me bought it without realizing that it was garbage. It would be interesting to see how well Fallout 4 sold after 3-6 months compared to other titles like The Witcher 3 or Ass Creed Origins/Odyssey.

                            • bill crystals mercury mega
                              reply
                              May 11, 2020 1:49 PM

                              It's also worth noting that the FO76 team (and I think the Fallout team in general?) is totally separate from the TES team, so it's not really useful to make any predictions/assumptions based on that stuff anyway. Just as an aside I actually thought the tech for FO4 was perfectly fine. It looked great, had lots of fun new features like the settlement stuff. Sure the janky animations were still there, but that's definitely not a dealbreaker for me.

                              The thing that made FO4 suck was their double-down on the linear narrative content. There was just so much...plot, and characters, and your character talking, etc. All of it was dull as shit and made the world seem boring. That stuff is just never good from Bethesda, their strength is in environmental awe and splendor, letting your imagination go nuts filling in the blanks. Any time you have to do a real quest in those games it becomes pretty apparent where the real magic of those games lies.

                              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                                reply
                                May 11, 2020 1:54 PM

                                It didn't look great. You could occasionally get a good screenshot out of it when models weren't z-fighting and as long as there weren't any characters with hair in the scene.

                            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                              reply
                              May 11, 2020 1:53 PM

                              I bought Fallout 4. Preordered. Even got the pip-boy. One of my biggest gaming disappointments ever.

                      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                        reply
                        May 11, 2020 1:27 PM

                        Uh, okay.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 11, 2020 11:09 AM

              name a dev that could fill the space? I mean, maybe inxile post Wasteland 3 - with MS funding. Maybe Bioware - with MS funding. but the money behind these games has to be staggering

              • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 11:35 AM

                Bioware tried, kinda, with Mass Effect Andromeda and Dragon Age Inquisition. They...didn't go well.

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 11:49 AM

                Nintendo? Breath of the Wild scratched a very similar itch for me.

                And Bethesda seems to want to replace the one area they still shine (unique sidequests with interesting dialog and characters) with procedural bullshit if their last few games is anything to go by.

                Outside of a handful of sidequests I didn't care for Fallout 4 basically at all.

                • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  May 11, 2020 11:56 AM

                  To be fair, IIRC Bethesda owned up to making mistakes with Fallout 4 and vowed to learn from then for the next game.

                  • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    May 11, 2020 11:58 AM

                    And then they launched Fallout 76, which didn't even have NPCs until super recently.

                    • Psigun legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      May 11, 2020 12:03 PM

                      Yeah, FO76 doesn't fill me with confidence that they learned anything from FO4.

                      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                        reply
                        May 11, 2020 12:05 PM

                        It honestly felt like they learned exactly the wrong lessons.

                        They've still got good people working for them, and so there are still bright spots in the world building and writing, I'm sure, but none of the things I come to Fallout for are present.

                        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          May 11, 2020 12:07 PM

                          Keep in mind that 76 was a different developer consulting with the main Bethesda studio, working to different goals. I don't think it's fair to analyze 76 as if it was a main line Bethesda RPG.

                          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                            reply
                            May 11, 2020 12:21 PM

                            I mean it's a new team but it's still Bethesda. It was hardly just a consulting gig.

                            • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                              reply
                              May 11, 2020 12:26 PM

                              I'm not saying it's a consulting gig, but they're a different development house acquired by ZeniMax and were working on an entirely unrelated multiplayer game before Fallout 76. We're not talking about a spinoff of the main Bethesda studio.

              • sKetchflow legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 11, 2020 1:15 PM

                CD Projekt Red? and they kinda did with the Witcher 3

              • Pettytheft legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 1:54 PM

                You missed Obsidian. BioWare is dead and I blame EA. Nobody will produce a title like a title like Elder Scrolls unless they develop a engine like it. Then they have to remember to make it mod friendly.

            • ughhhhhhh
              reply
              May 11, 2020 11:54 AM

              Kingdom Come Deliverance is similar in scope to an Elder Scrolls and has mostly met the challenge.

              • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 11:55 AM

                It’s even got a janky ass engine, to boot.

                • ughhhhhhh
                  reply
                  May 11, 2020 11:59 AM

                  They've gotten better with their patches but yeah, super janky. Took a while though.

              • bill crystals mercury mega
                reply
                May 11, 2020 12:59 PM

                Mom: we have Skyrim at home!

                • ughhhhhhh
                  reply
                  May 11, 2020 2:42 PM

                  My point being that others are capable of making a Skyrim-esque game, but it's hard given the complexity of such a feat. The similarly sized studios don't usually want to wade in there and even for decently managed and staffed start ups (like Kingdom Come team), it's a long and difficult development.

              • nwillard legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 11, 2020 1:59 PM

                Yeah this is the closest thing I can think of, even though it had a comparitively smaller world and less quests. Hope they get to make an even more ambitious sequel.

          • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
            reply
            May 11, 2020 11:56 AM

            I still haven't gotten very far in that game.

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 11, 2020 11:40 AM

          But they need time to figure out creative ways to keep the gamebryo engine on life support.

      • shortbuscaptain legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 11, 2020 10:49 AM

        Maybe Starfield will be the interim. Would be nice.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 11, 2020 11:08 AM

          That was what they said at the last E3: Starfield would come first, then TES6.

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 11, 2020 11:46 AM

        Fallout 3 was released like 10 years ago and 4 kind of sucked. I’m skeptical that even Bethesda can recreate the magic of their older games without seriously changing things up.

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 10:46 AM

      Putting a teaser in their E3 reel was dumb if they didn't want to talk about it.

    • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 11:10 AM

      so reading between the lines here, we should learn more about starfield at whatever they do this summer right?

    • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 11:47 AM

      As long as there next game is better than fallout 76 i'll be fine.

    • jamesray legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 11, 2020 11:54 AM

      Todd Howard needs you to buy Fallout 76

    • jwnin legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 11:54 AM

      the real headline is Skyrim ports “optimized for” Xbox series X and PS 5 confirmed.

      • Maarc legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 11, 2020 2:09 PM

        And without Smart Delivery, I bet.

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 11:55 AM

      If Starfield is Elder Scrolls in space then that's all I really care about. They can take their time with number 6.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 11, 2020 11:57 AM

      Duh.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      May 11, 2020 12:11 PM

      I bet it's actually done but some beta tester discovered you can beat the main quest in 2 minutes by putting a bucket over the final bosses head.

    • nwillard legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 11, 2020 1:55 PM

      I don't know why anyone would be surprised by this. They're making a new IP first, then making this after.

Hello, Meet Lola