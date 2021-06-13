Starfield will be an Xbox and PC exclusive Starfield appears to be exclusive to PC and Xbox and, by Xbox, we mean Xbox Series X.

The wait for any news related to Starfield appears to be over. Microsoft and Bethesda finally revealed more on the space-faring adventure, revealing a new trailer that sheds some more light on the concept. Something else that the trailer shed light on is exactly what the game is coming to, in terms of platforms. And, as suspected, the game will be console exclusive to Xbox Series X.

The end of the Starfield trailer indicated that the game would release on PC and Xbox Series X. That's right, only Xbox Series X. There is no Xbox One logo to be found here, so it does appear that Bethesda is taking this thing fully into the new generation.

Today's news follows the GamesBeat report from mid-May, which originally indicated that Starfield would exclusively come to PC and Xbox. Starfield's exclusivity follows the indicated outline from back in March that Bethesda games coming in the wake of the ZeniMax acquisition from Microsoft would be exclusive to Xbox and Windows platforms. Curiously, from the PC end, there's only a "PC Game" logo, so there appears to be no sign whether this will be a Windows exclusive, a Bethesda exclusive, or whether it will also come to Steam or the Epic Games Store. It should be noted that recent Bethesda releases, like DOOM Eternal, have been released through Bethesda's proprietary launcher.

Starfield will release on PC and Xbox Series X on November 22, 2022. We'll be following the latest on Starfield, as well as everything else from E3 2021, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest.