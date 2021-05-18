New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Reports claim that Starfield will be an Xbox and PC exclusive, launching in Q1 2022

After some heavy speculation, it's now being reported that Starfield will not get a release on the PlayStation.
Donovan Erskine
6

When it was first announced that Microsoft would be acquiring ZeniMax and Bethesda, the burning question on everybody’s mind was what would Microsoft do with its newfound IP in terms of exclusivity. The idea of Microsoft taking Bethesda’s biggest franchises and making them exclusive to the Xbox and Windows could have a major impact on the gaming landscape. Now, it looks like that just may be the case. New reports are stating that Bethesda’s highly anticipated Starfield will not come to PlayStation, getting an exclusive release on Xbox and PC.

This news comes from a report made by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, a credible industry insider. After stating on Twitter that he had it on good authority that Starfield would be releasing exclusively for the Xbox and PC, Grubbb wrote an article further diving into the matter. Microsoft has no plans to release Starfield on the PS5, as this is another move to drive players towards Xbox Game Pass, whether that be on console or PC.

Though it may be a disappointment to PlayStation fans that were optimistic following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, this news doesn’t come as a huge shock. Microsoft spent $7.5 billion dollars on the purchase, so they’re going to want to make the most of it. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer even said back in March that some games would indeed be exclusive to the Xbox and Windows platforms. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft maintains this philosophy when it comes to The Elder Scrolls VI or the inevitable Fallout 5.

Keep in mind that although this news comes from a credible source within the gaming industry, Microsoft has yet to publicly comment or acknowledge it. That said, E3 is right around the corner, so it’s likely that we’ll learn more about Starfield then.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 18, 2021 7:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Reports claim that Starfield will be an Xbox and PC exclusive, launching in Q1 2022

    • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 18, 2021 8:02 AM

      What's the elevator pitch for what this game actually is?

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 18, 2021 8:56 AM

        Oblivion with Pew Pew Pew

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 18, 2021 9:03 AM

        Space Fallout, mixed with Outer Wilds, seems to be focused on base building.

        • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 18, 2021 9:07 AM

          Outer Worlds did ok B-Movie Space Fallout. I'm into it.

        • smegula legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 18, 2021 9:54 AM

          ugh, base building? :(

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 18, 2021 9:58 AM

            Yeah, not officially announced, but leaks of earlier builds indicated that base building was an important component.

            It makes sense too, they introduced the Heartfire dlc in Skyrim, then later expanded on that with the base building in Fallout 4.

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 18, 2021 10:05 AM

            The actual construction and crafting mechanics in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are mostly really good, aside from some odd quirks. The problem in Fallout 4 was that you were pushed into doing all the building for all the people in multiple settlements, which was tedious busywork for anyone who wasn't obsessed with crafting their own visions for their various settlements.

            Building a home and outposts for yourself: Cool.
            Having to build homes for dozens of individual settlers: Tedious.

            Assuming bases or settlements are a significant part of Starfield, hopefully they take some cues from some of the FO4 mods and make the settlements partially or entirely NPC-built.

